Sectional track: Alexandria boys, girls make history with sweep

Alexandria’s boys and girls, Anniston’s boys, White Plains’ girls, Donoho’s girls and Wadley’s girls clinched Alabama High School Athletic Association sectional track titles Saturday.
Ohatchee’s boys and girls, Anniston’s girls and Handley’s boys finished second. Oxford's boys were third.
Sectionals involving area teams played out at Scottsboro, Beauregard, Guntersville, Mountain Brook and Smith Station on Friday and Saturday. To qualify for state, individuals must finish in the top five and meet the AHSAA qualifying standard time or mark. Relay teams must finish in the top three and meet the state qualifying time.
Alexandria’s sweep of the Class 5A, Section 4 meet at Guntersville was a first for the Valley Cubs.
“When we loaded the bus on Friday morning, (Alexandria wrestling) Coach Hartzog asked me and (boys’ track) Coach (Will) Ginn, were we ready to make school history by having both of our teams win sectionals?” Alexandria girls’ coach Chase Brisendine said. “It wasn’t until then that it hit me; we could do something that very few schools across the state do by winning both the girls and boys sectionals.”
State meets are May 5-7 at Gulf Shores (Class 4A-7A) and May 6-7 at Cullman (Class 1A-3A).
Here are area athletes/relay teams with state-qualifying times or marks and top five/three finishes. Wild card qualifiers will be determined early this week:
Alexandria
5A, Section 4
At Guntersville
Girls
Jordyn Walker, 100 dash (first), 200 dash (first), 400 dash (second), long jump (second).
Michaela Moore, 400 dash (fourth), 800 run (third).
Michaela Watts, 400 dash (fifth), 800 run (fourth).
Anna Beth Stewart, 100 hurdles (fifth), high jump (third).
Eryn Spradley, high jump (fourth).
Denver Browning, pole vault (second).
Mariah Munford, shot put (second).
Tyasha Hunt, shot put (fourth), discus (fifth)
Danashia Woods, discus (third).
4x400 relay (first).
4x800 relay (second).
Boys
Antonio Ross, 200 dash (fourth), 400 dash (second).
Ben Wade, 800 run (first).
Matthew Bunn, 110 hurdles (frst), 300 hurdles (second).
Daramkus Williams, high jump (fifth), triple jump (third).
Connor Hall, discus (second).
4x400 relay (third).
4x800 relay (second).
Anniston
4A, Section 2
At Beauregard
Girls
Ga’bryle Roberts, 100 dash (third), 200 dash (third).
Naleyah Gipson, 100 hurdles (first).
La’Zadia Thomas, 100 hurdles (third).
Lanecia Moore, 200 dash (second), 400 dash (second).
Kiarra Foster, 400 dash (third).
Liberty Lewis, 400 dash (fourth), 800 run (fifth).
4x100 relay (first).
4x400 relay (first).
4x800 relay (second).
Boys
Jayden Lewis, 100 dash (first), 200 dash (first).
Javon Thomas, 200 dash (third), 400 dash (first).
Jaylon Cunningham, 200 dash (fourth), 400 dash (second).
Deon Lunsford, 110 hurdles (fifth), 300 hurdles (third).
Dontre Lunsford, 110 hurdles (second), 300 hurdles (first).
Christian Myles, 800 run (first), 1,600 run (first), 3,200 run (first).
Malachi Taylor, high jump (fourth), long jump (second), triple jump (second).
Javen Croft, long jump (fifth).
4x100 relay (first).
4x400 relay (first).
4x800 relay (second).
Clay Central
5A, Section 2
At Beauregard
Girls
Jessa Nash, 1,600 run (second).
Mia Lindsey, 100 hurdles (fourth), 300 hurdles (third).
Boys
Jose Benitez-Garcia, 800 run (third), 1,600 run (first).
Austin Worthy, 3,200 run (fourth).
4x800 relay (second).
Cleburne County
4A, Section 2
At Beauregard
Girls
Faith Brown, triple jump (fourth).
Kayden Johnston, javelin (fifth).
Boys
JJ, Cosby, high jump (third).
Donoho
1A, Section 4
At Scottsboro
Girls
Gracie Perry, 100 dash (second), 200 dash (fourth), 400 dash (third).
Rory Parks, 100 hurdles (second), 300 hurdles (first), pole vault (second).
Anastasiya Budrevich, 100 hurdles (third).
Estella Connell, high jump (first), long jump (first), triple jump (first).
Dena Musa, pole vault (first).
Ansley Simmons, shot put (second).
Cailin Campbell, discus (third).
4x100 (second).
Boys
Ethan Rogers, 400 dash (third), long jump (fifth).
Carter Stremmel, 800 run (fourth), 3,200 run (second).
Brady Patterson, 110 hurdles (fourth), 300 hurdles (fourth).
4x800 relay (second).
Handley
4A, Section 2
At Beauregard
Girls
Azorria Higgins, 100 dash (fourth),
Alheveyah Hughley, 200 dash (fifth),
Teanna Watts, 100 hurdles (fourth), 300 hurdles (third).
Myasia Whitlow, 100 hurdles (fifth).
Takeira Tucker, long jump (third).
Destiny Nolan, shot put (first).
Shaniah Allen, shot put (third).
4x100 relay (third).
Boys
Jarvis Wright, 200 dash (second).
Jameriqui Lewis, 110 hurdles (first).
Jamarian Heath, 110 hurdles (third), 300 hurdles (fourth).
Andreus Lindsey, 110 hurdles (fourth).
Nemo Askew, 300 hurdles (second).
Devontae Higgins, high jump (second).
Jamarius Haynes, long jump (third).
Maurice Cameron, triple jump (fourth).
T'Marion Phillips, shot put (fourth).
4x100 relay (second).
4x400 relay (third).
Jacksonville
4A, Section 2
At Beauregard
Girls
Victoria Moses, long jump (fifth). triple jump (third).
Gracie Vaughn, discus (fourth).
Boys
Ronnie Matthews, 100 dash (fifth). 200 dash (fifth).
4x800 relay (thid).
Lincoln
5A, Section 3
At Mountain Brook
Girls
Jaycee Woods, shot put (fifth), javelin (second).
Boys
Jaylon Rivers, 1,600 run (fifth).
Ja'Leel Harris, 3,200 run (second).
Jack Wiggins, 3,200 run (fourth).
Camare Hampton, high jump (first).
Landon Waller, long jump (fifth).
Elijah Carter, triple jump (third).
David Jacobs, shot put (fifth).
4x800 relay (second).
Munford
4A, Section 2
At Beauregard
Girls
Alexis Benntt, 100 dash (second), 200 dash (fourth).
Isabella Foshee, 1,600 run (fifth), 3,2-00 run (fourth).
4x100 relay (second).
Boys
Jacoby Young, 100 dash (third).
Dakota Frank, 800 run (third), 1,600 run (second), 3,200 run (second).
Javion White, shot put (fifth).
Aiden Marquardt, javelin (fourth).
Ohatchee
3A, Section 3
At Scottsboro
Girls
McKenzie Fuller, 300 hurdles (fourth).
Brooklyn Fordham, pole Vault (third).
Emily Riddle, pole vault (tie fourth).
Coalie Easterwood, pole vault (tie fourth).
Jorda Crook, long jump (first), javelin (first).
Gracie George, shot put (first), discus (first).
Mia Waters, javelin (fourth).
Boys
Troy Galloway, 100 dash (first), pole vault (second), javelin (first).
Eli Ennis, 100 dash (fifth), 200 dash (fourth), long jump (second).
Malachi Goble, 110 hurdles (first), 300 hurdles (fourth), pole vault (third), triple jump (third).
Chris Ferguson, pole vault (first).
Tyler Waters, shot put (third), discus (fifth).
4x100 relay (third).
Oxford
6A, Section 2
At Mountain Brook
Girls
Keziah Mickler, 100 dash (fifth), 200 dash (fourth).
Katie Keur, 1,600 run (fourth), 3,200 run (fourth).
Chaci Whitfield, 300 hurdles (fifth), high jump (fourth).
Reygan White, long jump (fifth).
Boys
Kyler Wright, 800 run (third).
Noah George, 3,200 run (fourth).
Christian Gibson, 110 hurdles (second).
Kendric Croft, 110 hurdles (fifth), 300 hurdles (fourth).
Ashton Mitchell, long jump (first).
Brian Rivas, shot put (second).
Darrell Gooden, javelin (second).
4x100 relay (first).
4x800 relay (second).
Piedmont
3A, Section 3
At Scottsboro
Girls
Mattie Todd, 800 run (fifth), 1,600 run (second), 3,200 run (third).
Hannah Barbee, 100 hurdles (third), triple jump (third).
Ashllyn Adderhold, high jump (tie second), pole vault (first), triple jump (first).
Lexi Ray, pole vault (second).
Boys
Ishmel Bethel, 200 dash (third), high jump (first), triple jump (first).
Caiden Cardelli, 800 run (fifth).
Sam Tolbert, shot put (fifth).
Braden McDaniel, discus (fourth).
4x400 relay (second).
4x800 (third).
Pleasant Valley
3A, Section 3
At Scottsboro
Girls
Ella Parris, 400 dash (second), 100 hurdles (second), 300 hurdles (second).
Victoria Turner, shot put (third).
Boys
Jacob Teal, 400 dash (fifth), long jump (fifth).
Cayden Nelson, 1,600 run (fourth), 3,200 run (fourth).
Jaden Veazey, 3,200 run (fifth).
Zeke Curvin, shot put (fourth).
4x800 relay (first).
Randolph County
2A, Section 3
At Beauregard
Girls
Anna Grace Henderson, 110 hurdles (second), triple jump (second).
Alexis Davenport, 110 hurdles (fourth), triple jump (third).
Leisa Scales, 300 hurdles (second).
Kamerynn Sheppard, triple jump (first).
LaKaiyah Baker, shot put (second).
Hannah Sears, javelin (fifth).
4x100 relay (third).
Boys
William Browning, 800 run (first).
Jonathan Dick, 800 run (second).
William Spruill, 1,600 run (third).
Markel Lee, 110 hurdles (fifth), 300 hurdles (fifth).
Aragonn Mitchell, discus (second), javelin (first).
Nathan Dick, javelin (third).
Gage Pinson, javelin (fifth).
4x800 relay (first).
Saks
3A, Section 3
At Scottsboro
Girls
Terriuanna Huguley, 100 dash (fifth), 200 dash (second).
Boys
Jalen McCants, 100 dash (second).
Anthony Bothwell, 200 dash (first).
Marrio Curry, 200 dash (fifth), 400 dash (first).
Chandler Haygood, long jump (first).
4x400 relay (third).
Wadley
1A, Section 1
At Smith Station
Girls
Cailin Birdsong, 200 dash (fourth), 400 dash (first), 100 hurdles (second), 300 hurdles (third).
Nevaeh, Vigh, 800 run (third), 300 hurdles (fifth), long jump (fifth).
Alyssa Richardson, 100 hurdles (third).
Rylee, Holloway, shot put (fourth).
A'Mya Brown, discus (first), javelin (fifth).
Celest Angel, javelin (first).
Weaver
3A, Section 3
At Scottsboro
Girls
Layla Carter, 100 dash (second), 200 dash (first), long jump (third).
Jazmyne Gregory, 100 hurdles (fourth).
Emry Grier, high jump (fourth).
D.J. Gibbs, shot put (second).
4x100 relay (first).
Boys
Keshawn Allen, 110 hurdles (second), 300 hurdles (third).
Harper Williams, 110 hurdles (third), 300 hurdles (second).
D.J. Marbury, 110 hurdles (fifth).
Wellborn
3A, Section 3
At Scottsboro
Girls
TaNiya Traylor, discus (fifth).
Boys
Beau Neely, 100 dash (fourth).
Grayson Johnson, 400 dash (fourth), javelin (fourth)
4x100 relay (first).
White Plains
4A, Section 2
At Beauregard
Girls
Anna Strickland, 400 dash (fifth), 800 (first), 1,600 run (third), 3,200 run (second).
Maddyn Conn, 800 run (second), 1,600 run (first), 3,200 run (first).
Angel Bozarth, high jump (first), long jump (fourth), triple jump (first), javelin (first).
Maleah Hill, pole vault (first).
Halle Nance, javelin (fourth).
4x400 relay (second).
Boys
Brandon Hahm, discus (fifth).
Andrew Freeland, javelin (third).
