Sectional golf: White Plains' Edwards medalist; Wildcats advance

SILVER LAKES — Sawyer Edwards became a Calhoun County champion earlier this month. Add sectional champion for the White Plains sophomore.
Edwards shot a 3-over-par 75 at Silver Lakes on Monday and beat Oneonta’s Russell Boren by three strokes to come away medalist and lead White Plains in the Class 4A, Section 3 North tourney.
Edwards’ sectional title comes three weeks after he won the county tournament at Pine Hill, leading White Plains to that title, as well.
“I’d love to get sub-state, too,” he said.
White Plains’ boys and girls will play host to the sub-state tourney next week at Silver Lakes.
White Plains’ boys were in action Monday and took second at 34-over, three strokes back of Oneonta.
White Plains’ Wyatt Cotney shot an 80 and finished fourth overall. Dalton Faulkner (83, seventh) and Cam Hurst (84, eighth) rounded out the Wildcats’ counters. By finishing in the top four, White Plains advanced to sub-state.
Also advancing were third-place Madison County and fourth-place Etowah.
White Plains was “super” off of the tee, Wildcats coach Chris Randall said, but struggled 100 yards and in.
After eating his post-tournament meal, Randall’s team surrounded his table for a talk. He reminded the Wildcats about Brooks and Oneonta tying for second at the 2019 sectional and Brooks going on to win a state title.
“Us and Oneonta have been back and forth all year, so we knew it was going to be close,” Randall said. “When you count four scores and lose by three, that is tight, and the guys are kind of kicking themselves.
“Even though we advanced, we always want to win, but, if they’re going to beat us, better it be today. It’ll motivate us to work hard all week, because next Tuesday is what you play for.”
Edwards worked through an up-and-down front nine Monday, going bogey, par, double bogey, par, eagle, birdie, par, bogey, bogey.
The eagle and birdie on Nos. 5-6, stabilized him.
“I kind of got in a groove for a minute,” he said.
He parred eight of the back nine.
Edwards has emerged as the top player for White Plains, which lost four of its top five players to graduation after winning the 4A state title in 2021.
Edwards started to emerge at the 2021 county tournament, the first tournament where his score factored into White Plains’ total, which includes the top four. He kept charging, finishing as White Plains’ second or third guy the rest of the season.
He finished fifth overall at state, and his growth as a player carried into this season.
He and the Wildcats hope to keep momentum in sub-state next week.
As for state, White Plains will likely have to overcome Haleyville, which finished second by 26 strokes last year.
“We all have work to do,” Edwards said. “I can’t shoot 75 at state. Haleyville’s No. 1 is really good, so I have to do a lot better than that.”