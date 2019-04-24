Piedmont High School hosted a signing celebration Wednesday to honor three recent signees in two sports.
Baseball pitcher Logan Pruitt is bound for Wallace State-Hanceville, and basketball standouts Delo Foster and Sydney Prater will play for Gadsden State.
Going into Piedmont’s first-round playoff series against Lamar County on Monday, Pruitt was 6-3 with two shutouts and a 2.0 ERA this season. He had 59 strikeouts with 19 walks and a 1.070 WHIP. He’s held opponents to a .184 batting average. For his career, he’s 22-8 (second all-time at Piedmont) with one save, a 2,.62 ERA, 153 strikeouts, 69 walks and four shutouts.
Foster and Prater were first-team 1A-3A All-Calhoun County in 2018-19. Foster, a 6-foot-8 center, averaged 7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 blocks in helping Piedmont reach the Northeast Regional final. Prater, a 5-11 forward, averaged 18.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists and was third-team all-state.