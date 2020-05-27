Savarese on fall sports: No speculation, but ‘on as planned’ for now

Alabama High School Athletic Association Steve Savarese declined Wednesday to speculate on whether fall sports will go on as scheduled, or if fans will be allowed to attend.
Speaking during a live webcast — aired by the AHSAA TV Network, NFHS Network and other streaming partners — Savarese focused on looming summer workouts and reviewed best practices during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation.
In a question-and-answer portion, which came at the end of the 57-minute show, he addressed the status of fall sports and whether fans will be allowed.
“I’m not going to speculate on fall competition at this time,” he said. “Everything is on as planned.
“We, again, will deal with current information that we have, because our information changes daily.”
Savarese referenced a spike in cases in Alabama. The state saw a single-day increase of 508 cases Monday. As of this afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Facebook page shows 15,775 laboratory-confirmed cases in Alabama, 1,706 hospitalizations and 581 COVID-19 deaths.
The department reports 195,794 tests.
“If the number of cases continue to go up in the state of Alabama, we might come under another Alabama Department of Public Health guideline that restricts us from being part of a school activity,” Savarese said. “So, right now, with what we have, everything is on as planned, and I’m counting on each of our coaches across the state to practice these guidelines so we can have a normal fall activity.”
The AHSAA posted a list of best-practices guidelines Thursday, as part of an announcement that summer workouts can begin as early as June 1.
As for whether fans can attend fall sporting events, Savarese again declined to speculate.
“We’re only going to deal with current issues right now,” he said. “For us to speculate, we don’t have a crystal ball for what the future holds.”
Savarese once again referred to the best practice guidelines as “the best chance to return to normal.”