Saks football player Christon Wright suffers seizures, but that doesn't stop him from playing

SAKS — Saks defensive end Christon Wright didn’t see much playing time last fall during his first varsity season. The spring game against Munford was one of the first chances for him to see the field for an extended time.
It was the opportunity Wright had dreamed of since he was little. Then as he moved into position for the next play, Wright turned around suddenly and collapsed, brought down by a seizure.
“To everybody else, it looks horrifying because everybody talked about how calm we stayed,” said Tarsha Wright, Christon’s mom. “But it is every day normal for us, and we just know if we stay calm, he stays calm, but most people don’t know that. They see it as a life-altering situation.”
Christon was first diagnosed with epilepsy about four years ago. However, his mother insists that diagnosis is more of a catch-all term as the doctors have not identified exactly what might trigger Christon’s seizures.
“My first one, that really took a toll on me,” Christon said, “because it was my first time being in the back of an ambulance. It is dark, and then I’m not a really big fan of needles, and they had to stick an IV in my arm, so I was just completely lost. I had an emotional breakdown back there, and when she told me what really happened, it just got worse. It was terrible. It was just completely horrible.”
Christon’s biggest concern at the time, he insisted, was his football career. The junior can still remember repeatedly asking the doctors the same question over and over during the early days of his diagnosis.
Can I keep playing?
That was the same question Christon asked when he came to at the spring game.
“I thought that I would be able to get back up and go finish the game,” Christon said. “But they told me I couldn’t, and I was heartbroken. I didn’t even want to go home.”
He's getting to play this year. Tarsha said her son probably seizes once or twice a month. They vary in length and severity, with some only lasting seconds. He’s had a few seizures in practice before, but this was the first time he seized during a game.
The moments before her son seizes, Tarsha said he often looks disoriented, not unlike how a player suffering from a concussion might appear.
For that reason, Tarsha hopes that her son’s story will educate others on the day-to-day realities of living with epilepsy, which she said admittedly can present differently depending on the individual.
“I tell him all the time, he is my hero,” Tarsha said. “We don’t use the word disability in our house because he is, in our eyes, he is not disabled, because he is fully functioning unless that is going on. … We don’t see it as a disability. We see it as a disadvantage when people allow him not to be able to optimize his ability as other kids.”
Christon said it takes a few minutes to recover once he regains awareness, but he typically feels pretty close to 100 percent after a series off. The defensive end wished he could have proven just that in the spring game.
Instead, he can't help but feel frustrated. Christon hopes that educating others on his condition will help him, and others like him, return to the field mid-game if the seizure is small enough.
“I’ve noticed a difference in Christon over the last four or five months maybe,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “You can just tell he is determined. It is something that he wants to do. … He’s not just out there, he is working to try and get on the field and do as much as he can.”
Last season, Christon’s reserve role kept him from filling up the stat book, but none of that mattered to the first-year varsity player who still smiles at the thought of recording a career-high two tackles against Weaver.
“The first tackle was amazing, and then the second tackle I got up, and it was like an out-of-body experience,” Christon said. “I honestly didn’t know how to feel. I even rode home just silent, like really just happy."”
That was perhaps the highlight of Christon’s varsity career, at least until his seizure in the spring game. At that time, a Munford assistant coach came up to the Wright family. His own son had already seized three times by the age of 4.
He told the Wrights that he had lost faith that his son would ever experience anything resembling a normal life, much less participate in athletics of any kind.
“To find out that me doing what I love and my determination, showing a man that his son would be OK is just, the feelings are indescribable,” Christon said. “Like I felt like there was finally awareness to somebody that seizures does not stop everybody from doing what they love. Like it was finally brought to someone’s attention.”
It’s a journey Christon has been on himself since he first seized at the age of 12.
“I would have to say what I went through personally was growth, maturity,” Christon said. “Because I had to come to the conclusion that life goes on. Like I still wake up, I’m still here, I’m still breathing. I had to grow to that. Because I used to be mad at myself because I felt like it was my fault, but then I realize this is just where I’m at right now. I need to accept it and move on.”