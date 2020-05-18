Sacred Heart pastor: Dropping athletics big-picture move; school announces restructuring of high school program

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School’s decision to drop athletics was a big-picture move, the pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church said.
Fr. John G. McDonald, answering a request for comment on the decision to drop athletics, replied Monday morning.
“As everywhere, athletic offerings in schools are provided to meet the needs of the students enrolled,” he said. “Sacred Heart school as an educational institution must first meet the needs of its stakeholders, and extracurricular offerings are tied to those needs.”
The decision went public Friday afternoon, when Ralpheal Graves — the head coach who led the boys basketball program to four Class 1A state titles, five finals berths and six Final Fours — spoke out during an emotional, 45-minute Facebook broadcast, which aired on his Facebook page.
Graves’ Facebook video aired a day after the school declined to renew contracts for girls basketball coach Marcus Harrell and his brother Brock, the school’s athletics director.
Graves said McDonald informed him of the decision to drop athletics Friday morning. Graves tied the decision to finances, affected by several factors. Those included an embezzlement scandal involving a former secretary and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graves also said McDonald did not rule out resuming athletics at the school.
The school on Monday posted an update to supporters on its Facebook page, announcing “a new vision for our future and the future of our students.”
The update announced a restructuring of the high school program, covering grades 9-12. Starting in the 2020-21 school year, the new Sacred Heart Academy will become “a new parochial institution organized around a family-focused hybrid model that will offer highly motivated students a unique and rigorous approach to their high school education,” the announcement said.
It described the move as “intended to better respond to the needs of Sacred Heart’s parish community while also providing each student with a comprehensive, personalized study program that can more closely match his or her academic abilities.”
The Pre-K3-8 program will remain unchanged.