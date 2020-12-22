RYLAN AND ROLLIN’: Emergent Houck pours in 28 points as Jackets rout Southside

SOUTHSIDE — The COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school sports last spring, but it couldn’t keep Rylan Houck out of the gym.
A gym rat then, a gym master now.
One of Oxford’s emergent offensive leaders this season, Houck erupted for 28 points to help a deep Yellow Jackets team wear down Southside 63-36 Tuesday in area play.
The victory gave Oxford (10-2) a sweep of the boy-girl varsity doubleheader. The Oxford girls won 56-48 to improve to 9-4.
Oxford’s boys came into this season looking to replace a senior class that included two-time 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year Zondrick Garrett, now playing for the University of South Alabama.
Houck has risen to his time to shine, averaging 22 points.
“Last year, we did a lot of playing through ‘Z’,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “Now, we’re playing Rylan, Roc (Taylor) and Justin (Moore).”
Houck was the lone Yellow Jacket in double figures at Southside, and his 11-point third quarter helped Oxford to put the game out of reach after a 33-21 halftime lead.
Houck’s signature stretch saw him dunk in transition, hit a 3-pointer then drive for two on consecutive possessions to put the Yellow Jackets up 46-27. It was 49-27 at quarter’s end.
Houck, a 6-foot-5 junior forward who has a scholarship offer from Lipscomb and feelers from others, has played varsity ball since eighth grade. He watched and learned from Oxford standouts like Garrett, Markise Davis and Eugene Leonard.
Van Meter said hard work keyed Houck’s rise to become one of Oxford’s top options.
“Him and Justin have tirelessly worked on their games,” Van Meter said. “They’ve gotten themselves to the point where they’re really good high school players.”
Houck wouldn’t be denied during the offseason. Pandemic? What pandemic?
“COVID was a huge thing for me, because I never stopped,” Houck said. “We were practicing. We had to stop for about six, seven months, and so I just got in the gym that whole time and worked on me, worked on my game.”
Houck described himself as “timid” a year ago. Improvements in shooting and dribbling have turned hesitation into aggression.
“I just let it fly,” he said.
Houck is a top option on a deep team. Van Meter said the Yellow Jackets play 10-11 players most nights, and 10 scored Tuesday.
“We’ve got guys who have bought into defending, and we’re playing very free, offensively,” he said. “We’re pushing the ball and taking what the defense gives us, but the big thing?
“It was a team win. It didn’t matter who you called. They were good, and you can imagine how practices are.”
Girls
Oxford 56, Southside 48: Led by La’Mya McGrue’s 15 points and 14 from Kaleah Taylor, Oxford blew out to a 23-10 lead through one quarter and 41-23 edge at halftime.
Southside slowly worked back into the game in the second half.
“We’ve got to do a better job of finishing,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “We can’t go into the second half with a 20-point lead and have an eight-point game.
“We missed the front end of every single one-and-one. We just have to finish better, but we’re 2-0 in the area. That’s always good.”
Oxford also got 10 points from Lauren Ellard, but defense has keyed the Yellow Jackets’ start. Bennett switched to more pressing and trapping, and forced turnovers helped Oxford build its first-half lead.
“We were real aggressive with our press, jump steals,” McGrue said. “Our press and our speed is big this year.”