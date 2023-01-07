Rumble champs: Bearcat wrestlers roar to strong finish of big week

HEFLIN — Weaver wrestling’s week started with disappointment at the Calhoun County championships, but it got better. Much better.
The Bearcats followed victory in the Class 1A-4A Region 6 duals and Saturday’s championship in Saturday’s Rumble In The Jungle at Cleburne County High School.
Weaver rolled up 183 points. Dora (173.5) and Ranburne (171) rounded out the top three in a 13-team field.
The reigning Class 1A-4A state champion’s week began with a third-place finish at county. The Bearcats’ day at county saw two wrestlers bust weight, and an injury kept another wrestler out of a consolation final.
Thursday saw Weaver win the duals regional, setting up this week’s first-round state-duals match with Dora on Thursday at Weaver.
Saturday, Weaver got weight-class championships from Dalton Fink (108) and Joshua Johannson (172). Fink beat teammate Haiden Hise in the 108 final.
Gianluca Torres made the 140 final, and Anthony Usry was runner-up in 184.
“All of our kids have worked hard this week, and we have been working on being better, fundamentally, in our technique,” Weaver coach Andy Fulmer said. “All of our kids made weight this week and are wrestling as one unit.
“Really proud of our kids, for the great effort and attitudes that they have had. Our team motto is Chop Wood/Carry Water.”
Remaining Rumble team scores: New Hope 149.5, Cleburne County 103, Oxford 101, Saks 85, Pleasant Valley 76.5, St.John Paul II 74, Alabama School for the Blind 63.5, Piedmont 54, Montevallo 38, Wellborn 38.
Other weight champions of note: Piedmont’s Izak Duke (128), Cleburne County’s Austen Mayfield (140), Oxford’s Garrett Howell (154), Oxford’s Xavier Deramus (222), Ranburne’s Carson Hall (287).