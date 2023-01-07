 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Rumble champs: Bearcat wrestlers roar to strong finish of big week

Weaver-Rumble In The Jungle

Weaver's wrestling team took first place in Cleburne County's Rumble In The Jungle on Saturday.

 Submitted photo

HEFLIN — Weaver wrestling’s week started with disappointment at the Calhoun County championships, but it got better. Much better.

The Bearcats followed victory in the Class 1A-4A Region 6 duals and Saturday’s championship in Saturday’s Rumble In The Jungle at Cleburne County High School.