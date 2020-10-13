Rod’s odyssey: After changing schools twice for non-football reasons, Elston excelling at Oxford

OXFORD — Two things are certain about Rod Elston’s 2020 football odyssey.
One, he successfully made the move from Class 1A football at Donoho to 6A football at Oxford, by way of 3A football in his brief stay at Saks. That much was obvious when he rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown and snagged an interception in Oxford’s victory over Arab on Friday.
Two, his bounces from school to school to school between February and August were not his idea and not about sports.
“It was really my parents’ decision to take me to Oxford,” the soft-spoken Elston said. “They wanted me to get out of Donoho, so they made that move, and then they thought Oxford was the best spot for me, and I thank God that I’m here.”
Count Oxford coach Keith Etheredge glad to have Elston, a two-time all-state player during his Donoho years. Used to playing both sides of the ball, the running back/safety has 345 yards in rushing and receiving and seven touchdowns this season. His impact on defense includes 54 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.
Elston also plays regular roles on special teams.
“He’s a good player,” Etheredge said. “You don’t expect a kid to make that jump so fast, but he had no problem with it.
“There’s great players at those small schools, too, but he came in and made an impact immediately.”
Elston is not the first to successfully transition from Donoho to Oxford. Former defensive tackle Jared Morse parlayed that path into a shot to play SEC football for Vanderbilt.
More unusual was the circuitous path Elston took. Even in a time when players changing schools has become part of doing business in high school sports, Elston’s offseason moves from school to school to school in Calhoun County stood out.
Elston’s story shows that such moves don’t always come at the player’s choosing. While he acknowledges that playing for Oxford could help him gain more exposure among college scouts, his mother makes clear that sports had nothing to do with choices made by her and Elston’s father to transfer him twice in six months.
Elston’s moves were years in the making.
He played his first three varsity seasons at Donoho, a private school with private school rigors.
“When he was at Donoho,” said the mother, who wished to have her name withheld because of privacy, “we were just on a roller coaster with him, just staying on him and making sure he was doing what he was supposed to be doing, what he needed to do.
“Donoho is very challenging, to say the least.”
The mother said she often threatened to move her son back to Saks, his original school before he attended Donoho. She and her husband made good in February.
“The day that we decided to transfer him, he didn’t know he was being transferred,” she said. “We did go up there, and we just withdrew him.
“It was against his wishes. He loved Donoho. We loved Donoho, but I just got tired of dealing with him, his attitude and other stuff.”
Elston transferred in February. Within a month, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Alabama High School Athletic Association to halt team activities across all sports. School paused for three weeks in mid-March before resuming online only.
The AHSAA allowed summer workouts to begin June 1, and those workouts marked Elston’s first team activities with the Wildcats. He worked out through June and July.
Elston joined Saks coach Jonathan Miller and former Saks teammate Tre Bolton in representing the Wildcats at the second annual Calhoun County Quarterback Club Media Day, at Anniston Country Club. The three sat at the head table and answered questions.
Asked about his move to Saks, Elston credited his parents with the decision but praised Miller.
“I’ve always wanted to play for Coach Miller,” he said. “I went to Saks from my kindergarten through my sixth-grade year, and I’ve always watched Coach Miller coach, and I’ve always wanted to play for him.”
At the time, however, Elston’s parents had developed doubts … not about him, but about his new school surroundings.
“When we put him back at Saks, we noticed some stuff,” Elston’s mother said. “Saks was very different with him. There was some stuff that was going on at the school. I was like, ‘Well, you know, he’ll be fine.’
“Not just going into details, but when it got personal, some of the stuff that was going on, I was no longer going to subject him to that.”
She said issues at Saks had nothing to do with coaches, administration or staff. She knew many of them.
Elston’s parents decided to move him again. The family moved to the mother's native Bynum, part of the Oxford school district through annexation, and enrolled him at Oxford three weeks before the football season started.
Etheredge was intrigued.
“They said a kid named Rod Elston moved in, so I get on Hudl and look at highlights and stuff,” Etheredge said. “I said, ‘He’s pretty good.’”
Elston started on the hybrid school option then transitioned to virtual, another option offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Etheredge said Elston fit in well with his new teammates and handled things well, playing a limited role in Oxford’s season-opener at Thompson.
Elston has started every game since at safety and sees regular action at running back.
The mother said she’s “happy” for her son’s sports successes, but her focus remains on other things. She said the family would welcome an athletic scholarship, “but we’re not banking on sports, as far as applying for scholarships.”
“I could care less if he plays or not, and those are the things that we talked about,” she said. “That’s his heart. It’s not mine. I support him 100 percent, but I’m moreso about his future, his academics.”