Roc vs. ‘Koolaid’ II: Oxford-Pinson Valley rematch raises game within a game

OXFORD — There was only one way for Roc Taylor to think when he saw Ga’Quincy “Koolaid” McKinstry line up across from him about this time a year ago. It’s how competitors like Taylor and, no doubt, McKinstry are wired.
“I just thought, ‘Compete. Just play,’” Taylor said.
Taylor took the challenge and aced it, catching five passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, as Oxford beat then-defending Class 6A champion Pinson Valley in the 2019 semifinals.
Nearly a year later, McKinstry is five-star defensive back and an Alabama commit. Taylor is a three-star receiver or four-star tight end, depending on the recruiting service, and a Tennessee commit.
Oxford (11-1) is the defending 6A champion and Pinson Valley (9-2) the challenger, this time in the 6A quarterfinals at Pinson.
Oxford’s No. 4, the hero of Oxford’s two victories over Pinson Valley last season, will toe the line Friday night.
Pinson Valley’s No. 1 will lurk in the secondary.
It’s the rematch, and Taylor’s perspective hasn’t changed.
“Just do it again,” he said. “Just play, compete, and may the best player win.”
McKinstry’s vantage point, however, has changed. He’s not toeing the same line, right across from his lockdown target.
“Koolaid has been playing a lot of safety this year, I think, to sort of free him up to be able to make plays, because he’s such a good athlete,” Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said. “They may try to lock him on Roc, but Roc has such a big body. He’s such a matchup problem.
“I don’t know what I would do, if it was me, coaching against us.”
Dynamics of the matchup might change slightly, but the challenge doesn’t. Taylor is the receiver Oxford’s opponents want to stop. McKinstry, one of the state’s top prospects, will play a key role in Pinson Valley’s latest attempt.
Even if McKinstry is there to only to bracket Taylor on deep balls, No. 1 and No. 4 will see a lot of each other. Both bring special qualities to bear.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound McKinstry brings range and ball skills.
“If he gets his hands on the ball, he’s going to pick it off,” Etheredge said. “He’s like (Oxford’s) Trequon (Fegans). He’s not a DB who’s just going to knock it down. He’s going for the pick, and he’s going to make you pay. He’s going to try to return it for a touchdown.”
The 6-4, 217-pound Taylor brings size and positioning skills, honed as a receiver and key rebounder for Oxford’s basketball team.
“You watch him out there on the basketball court, and there may be a guy that jumps a foot higher than him, but he always comes down with the rebound,” Etheredge said. “He uses his body and positions himself well. When he wants it, it’s his.”
Speed sprinting in a straight line might explain why Taylor has one or two fewer recruiting stars next to his name, depending on the recruiting media, but Taylor has game speed.
“Roc is football-fast,” Etheredge said. “He’s as fast as he has to be on the field. You put the ball up, and he’s going to go get it.”
That much showed in both Oxford-Pinson Valley games in 2019.
In the regular-season game, Taylor’s wins on 50-50 jump balls against cornerback Deshazio Williams keyed the Yellow Jackets’ comeback from a 19-0 deficit in the first quarter. Oxford won 34-33.
When the same two teams clashed in the 6A semifinal at Oxford, McKinstry lined up directly across from Taylor. Finally!
“At first, I was shocked,” Taylor said. “I was like, ‘They should’ve done that the first game we played them instead of the second game.’
“It was like, it’s good now, because I’ve been wanting him to guard me ever since they said we were playing them.”
The matchup brought out depth in Taylor’s game that goes beyond the physical. He beat two defenders for the 62-yard touchdown pass he caught from Trey Higgins, but Taylor won that battle with his mind and the latitude his coaches afford him.
“It was a fade route,” Taylor said. “As I saw his hips flip, I changed the route up and ran a post.
“Once I ran the post, I knew I had him beat, and then the safety was trying to run under it. In my head, I’m just thinking, ‘Chase this ball down. Just pick up my speed and chase the ball down.’”
Facing fourth-and-eight from Pinson Valley’s 13-yard line and the game on the line, Oxford called Taylor’s number again.
The Yellow Jackets moved Taylor into the slot with two receivers to his outside. They crossed inside, and he went outside.
Higgins had a read, depending on whether Pinson Valley topped the route, but Taylor got his one-on-one matchup. Higgins threw the ball up, and Taylor made a leaping catch before crashing to the ground, just over the goal line.
“It was just, ‘Go up and catch a 50-50 ball,’” Taylor said.
Oxford won 31-28 and went on to win its first state title in 26 years. Offseason realignment dramatically changed Oxford’s region, but there was always the sense that Oxford’s and Pinson Valley’s paths would cross in the playoffs.
Taylor’s and McKinstry’s profiles set up the tantalizing game within the game, and Taylor’s heroics last year set the state of play.
“It let everybody know that I’m not just an average player,” Taylor said. “I’m a player that can play against anybody in the state, top prospect or not.”