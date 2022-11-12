Road warriors: Handley downs T.R. Miller, earns shot at Catholic-Montomgery

BREWTON — Handley’s run to the 2016 Class 4A state football title was a roadshow romp through UMS Wright, Thomasville and Andalusia that ended in victory over Madison Academy in Auburn.
Those stars could be aligning again for the Tigers.
Jamarius Haynes rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns, and Handley eliminated T.R. Miller 27-14 on the road in Friday’s second-round 4A action.
The Tigers (11-1) advanced to next week’s quarterfinal at Catholic Montgomery. If Handley gets through, and Anniston wins its quarterfinal against Andalusia, the Tigers would play at Anniston for the second time this season, in the semifinals.
This year’s Super 7 is in Auburn.
To keep that potential repeat of history alive, Handley, the fourth-ranked team in 4A in the season’s final poll, has to beat unbeaten and top-ranked Catholic-Montgomery.
“Very talented team with skill folks all over the place,” Handley coach Larry Strain said. “They will be a very tough opponent, but we are excited about the opportunity.”
If Handley and Andalusia win, Handley would play at Andalusia.
The best sign for Handley is Haynes’ continued look of health after a midseason ankle injury slowed him. His touchdown runs Friday covered 48, eight, 58 and 12 yards.
Handley trailed 7-0 after Myles’ Johnson’s 1-yard run in the first quarter, but Haynes’ 48-yarder at 3:48 of the first brought the Tigers within 7-6.
His 8-yarder at 8:56 of the second plus Cannon Kyles’ conversion run gave Handley a 14-7 lead.
Langley Folsom’s interception return tied the game just before halftime, but Haynes crossed the goal line twice as Handley’s defense held T.R. Miller scoreless in the second half.
Handley outgained T.R. Miller 401-158, holding the Tigers to 94 rushing yards.
“Defense played well and stopped two very good running backs,” Strain said. “Offense moved the ball and had several very dynamic plays.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.