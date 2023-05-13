Ridleys to continue family tradition on Mother's Day

Sunday will be Mother’s Day and Piedmont High School senior Lele Ridley and her mother, Terrace Ridley, will continue what has become a family tradition. They will join other family members for dinner at the home of Priscilla Spears, Terrace’s mother and Lele’s grandmother.
The tradition started with family gatherings around holidays at the home of Terrace’s maternal grandmother, Imogene Stitts. Ms. Stitts died when Lele was an eighth-grader.
“It was just really important for us to always be there for her because she always loved being around family,” Lele said of her great-grandmother. “We always made it a thing to go up there every single year (before her death).”
Lele will enroll in the forensics program at Jacksonville State University after graduating from high school. Her long-held career goal is to become a forensic investigator with the FBI. Her mother believes gathering for Mother’s Day will remain a tradition.
“She’s one of those that on Mother’s Day she’ll come back,” Terrace said. “She’s going to want it to be the same. That’s just her.”
In addition to their family bond, the Ridleys share another bond – basketball. Lele moved to Piedmont’s girls varsity basketball team as a seventh-grader after the junior high season ended.
“It was a day I was always looking forward to. We developed an even better relationship once she started playing ball,” Terrace recalled.
Whatever doubts the elder Ridley may have had about moving her daughter to the varsity team soon disappeared when Lele “contributed in a game against Anniston in the county tournament.”
“I knew it made her better by me moving her up,” Terrace said.
Having Lele play for her at such a young age also made Terrace worry that others might think Lele was playing because she was the coach’s daughter. There were times Terrace expected more of Lele than she did of the other players.
“I had to finally figure it out, to leave it on the court and not take it home with me,” Terrace acknowledged. “It did take me a couple of years to do that. I was just trying to make sure that other people didn’t think she was getting the better end because she was my daughter.”
Lele said that while she understood her mother just wanted her to get the most from her abilities, sometimes it would be difficult to hear about mistakes during the game, again in the locker room and a third time at home. They talked it out.
“We just kind of let it go and we started just being mom and daughter. Whenever it was time to be back on the court, we would change it and it would be coach to player,” Lele said. “She never treated me differently than any other player.”
During her senior season, Lele scored 420 points. She finished her career with 1,665 points and moved into second place on Piedmont’s career scoring list researched by the late Mike Naugher, Piedmont’s longtime sports historian. She passed KeKe Swain, who totaled 1,536 points, but was more than 500 career points short of first place.
First place is held by Terrace Spears Ridley with 2,124 career points. Terrace went on to play at Jacksonville State and set records for 3-point shooting. Terrace said she was always careful to avoid comparing what Lele was accomplishing in high school to what Terrace accomplished as a player for coach Jim Wilson in the seventh and eighth grades and for coach Larry Ball her last four years at Piedmont.
“I just wanted her to be herself and have her own story to tell and not worry about what Mom used to do,” Terrace said.
Lele said playing for her mother was “really, really special.”
“A coach having faith in you means a lot but when your coach is also your mother, that double faith, it means so much more,” Lele said.
The coach-and-player experience has been special to Terrace, too.
“To have her as a player, it’s just been awesome,” Terrace said. “She’s taught me a lot of things along the way. … She’s always been there with a smile on her face”
