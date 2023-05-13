 Skip to main content
Ridleys to continue family tradition on Mother's Day

Lele and Terrace Ridley

Lele Ridley, left, poses for a photo with her mother and coach, Terrace Ridley.

 Courtesy photo

Sunday will be Mother’s Day and Piedmont High School senior Lele Ridley and her mother, Terrace Ridley, will continue what has become a family tradition. They will join other family members for dinner at the home of Priscilla Spears, Terrace’s mother and Lele’s grandmother.

The tradition started with family gatherings around holidays at the home of Terrace’s maternal grandmother, Imogene Stitts. Ms. Stitts died when Lele was an eighth-grader.

