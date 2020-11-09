‘Rich county’: Calhoun County flexes again, with another 8-tean first-round playoff sweep

Calhoun County’s 8-for-8 romp through the first round of the 2019 playoffs was no fluke. How do we know?
That county did it again Friday.
Oxford in Class 6A, Alexandria in 5A, Jacksonville and Anniston in 4A, and the 3A, Region 5 quartet of Piedmont, Wellborn, Ohatchee and Saks advanced to this week’s second-round action. What can we expect from here?
If 2019 was any indication, five reach the semifinals, three make the Super 7, and two won state championships.
Or better?
The makings are there.
“It’s just a rich county in talent,” Anniston coach Rico White said. “It’s hard-nosed football, and the desire to win in this county is so strong.
“It ain’t so much the competition against each other; it’s just you’ve got so many kids and the community, and everybody wants to be winners.”
Calhoun County schools have accounted for a combined 14 state football championships in the playoff era, and it’s no shock that the schools involved showed up in both 8-for-8 first-round showings. Oxford (four state titles), Anniston (two), Ohatchee (one), Alexandria (three) and Piedmont (four) were present and accounted well for themselves.
Jacksonville, the 2019 4A runner-up, and Wellborn, which made the 3A semifinals in 2019? Stand up and bow.
Saks’ return to the playoffs after an injury-marred 2019 accounts for the lone difference in this year’s cast of teams. The Wildcats have made the playoffs 12 of the past 14 years and won at least one playoff game in eight of those playoff appearances, with two semifinal runs.
Donoho — hit hard by attrition, injuries and COVID-19 — didn’t make it back to the playoffs this season after reaching the second round for the second year in a row, in 2019.
This season’s Calhoun County cast includes three region champions — Oxford, Alexandria and Piedmont. Two runners-up, Wellborn and Jacksonville, also opened the playoffs at home.
Ohatchee, which finished in a tie for its region title, got the region’s third qualifying spot in a tiebreaker. The Indians were among 14 No. 3 seeds in Alabama to win Friday, beating 3A, Region 8 runner-up Lauderdale County on the road.
Anniston and Saks were two of the seven No. 4 seeds to go on the road and beat another region’s champion.
Anniston pulled off the biggest surprise, beating Region 1 champion Williamson 25-16 on the road. The result was surprising from the standpoint that the Bulldogs started the season 0-5 and rallied in the second half to make the playoffs.
Too, realignment put Anniston’s region in the south playoff bracket, normally regarded as the strongest 4A bracket.
Then again, Anniston made the 2019 4A semifinals after losing four regular-season games. The Bulldogs lost several seniors, and the schedule included Wellborn, Ohatchee and Jacksonville.
“When you play those types of teams, you can’t help but improve,” said White, in his third year as Anniston’s head coach after a year as offensive coordinator. “They really helped us a lot, especially dealing with a young team this year.”
Saks is 8-3, having won six straight games after losing to Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee in back-to-back-to-back weeks.
“Even when we went through that stretch of games with Wellborn, Ohatchee and Piedmont, those scores, if we’d have done some things just a little bit better, those would’ve been more competitive games,” ninth-year Saks coach Jonathan Miller said.
The Wildcats’ winning streak includes a 22-15 takedown of Region 8 champion East Lawrence on Friday and a 46-16 romp over Geraldine to start the streak. For the sake of score comparison, 3A top-ranked Fyffe beat Geraldine 51-7.
Geraldine has made the playoffs every year since 2007.
Beating Geraldine convincingly helped validate what Miller told his team headed into its three-game region murderers’ row — keep perspective.
“I felt like we had a lot of room to grow,” Miller said. “As long as we just come out each day to get better and not worry about what happens in these three games, we’ll be able to get in the playoffs and, hopefully, win some games.”
A total of 104 teams won first-round games in Alabama, and count 3A, Region 5 as one of three regions to see its four-team playoff contingent win en masse. All four are from Calhoun County.
It’s not unusual for the 3A region involving Calhoun County’s teams to advance in the playoffs. Piedmont, Ohatchee, Randolph County and Weaver made the 2016 quarterfinals, with Piedmont beating Ohatchee in the semifinals and won the state title.
Weaver advanced two years in a row as the region’s No. 4 seed, also beating Plainview on the Bearcats’ 2017 first-round game.
Piedmont has made it to at least the semifinals five years in a row, with three state titles and a runner-up finish to show for it.
Ohatchee moved back up to 3A this year after a two-year drop to 2A. The Indians are 10-1, and their 28-14 victory at Lauderdale County on Friday came with a sense of déjà vu.
Ohatchee won a second-round game at Lauderdale County en route to the Indians’ 2016 run to the 3A semifinals.
Then again, Ohatchee came plenty ready for the playoffs, after a regular season that included victories over Anniston, Saks and Piedmont and an overtime loss to Wellborn.
“There’s a lot of good football players in the county, but there’s a lot of good coaching going on, too,” seventh-year Ohatchee coach Scott Martin said. “As you’re in this area, it raises the level.
“You’re either going to raise the level, or you’re going to get left behind.”