‘Revenge Tour’: Anniston starts with victory over Wellborn

Anniston entered this high school football season with a theme. The Bulldogs teased it at the Calhoun County Quarterback Club media day in July and took it to the field Friday.
“It’s the Revenge Tour,” wide receiver Jaylon Cunningham said.
Quarterback Kamron Sandlin rushed for two touchdowns, Jayden Lewis returned a punt for a score and Cunningham threw for a touchdown and put four two-point conversions on the board as the Bulldogs avenged themselves upon Wellborn 38-7 at Lott-Mosby Stadium.
The victory came one day short of a year after Wellborn beat Anniston 12-7 on “The Hill.”
The two teams could not be in more different places than they were a year ago. Anniston took several new starters to the field with a pandemic-stripped offseason and started 0-5 before rebounding to make the playoffs. Jett Smith led a veteran Wellborn team fresh off of the Panthers’ 2019 semifinal run.
A year later, Anniston returns most of its team intact, with Sandlin now as a second-year starting quarterback. Graduation and three transfers made Wellborn very young, very quickly.
“Our guys, they fought hard,” Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said. “We’re inexperienced, and we’ve got to get out here and get some experience.”
The Panthers and Bulldogs combined for a defensive stalemate in the first half. The Bulldogs led 6-0 at the break, the lone score coming when Cunningham caught a Sandlin lateral and threw 34 yards to an uncovered Javon Thomas for a touchdown at 6:58 of the first quarter.
“We did that the last two days of practice, and we came out and coach just said we’re going to do that,” Cunningham said. “We were going to get the ball the second drive and start that off, and it worked.”
Wellborn had two scoring opportunities in the first half, one on Omarian Curry’s tipped-ball interception that gave Wellborn possession at Anniston’s 25-yard line in the first quarter and another after an Anniston punt left the Panthers at the Bulldogs’ 37 in the second.
Both times, Anniston stopped Wellborn on downs.
Curry had Wellborn’s lone offensive highlight, breaking a 39-yard touchdown run to bring the Panthers within 22-7 at 6:14 of the fourth.
The rest was all Anniston, which held Wellborn to 129 total yards.
“It was about just getting a win,” Anniston coach Rico White. “My three years here we hadn’t won the first ballgame. It’s always been a struggle. We came out slow.
“This game was slow in the first half, but we came inside and settled the guys down, and they executed in the second half.”
Anniston solved Wellborn’s defense mostly with Elijah Allen runs up the middle. He finished with 153 yards on 20 carries, with 130 of his yards coming in the second half.
Sandlin became the finisher with touchdown runs of 10 and 18 yards, one in the third quarter and one in the fourth. Malachi Taylor added a 21-yard touchdown run with 4:38 to play, and Lewis’ zig-zagging punt return put the finishing touches on the Bulldogs’ first season-opening victory since beating Greenville 25-20 in 2012.
“We owe everybody,” Cunningham said. “We’re going to make it to state, and we’re going to win it.”
Wellborn has an open date to prepare for a key Class 3A, Region 5 game at home against Ohatchee.
“We’ve got some tough teams right off the bat,” Smith said. “If we can just work on improving ourselves day to day, we’ll be a contender by the end of the season. That’s what we’re shooting for.”