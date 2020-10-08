Returning from quarantine, Jacksonville shuts out Cleburne County

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville returned to football Thursday after two weeks of COVID-19 quarantine and two forfeit losses and defeated visiting Cleburne County 33-0.
The Tigers limited the Golden Eagles to one offensive touchdown in the first half, and a 69-yard punt return touchdown by Omarion Adams put Jacksonville up 14-0 at halftime.
“I wanted to see us come out tonight and take care of business," Eagles coach Clint Smith said. "I felt like defensively we played well. We limited a lot of what they did. Offensively, I felt like we moved the ball and did some good things. We didn’t really finish real great in the first half, but the second half, we came out and made some plays and got the win.”
Freshman quarterback Jim Ogle completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Zachary with 2:21 to play in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Three plays later, Cleburne County punted. Dreylan Fomby fielded the punt, started toward the visitors sideline then handed the ball to Adams heading the opposite direction. Adams jetted down the home sideline for a 14-0 lead with 27.9 seconds left in the first quarter.
Jacksonville’s second-quarter possessions ended with a punt, a lost fumble, an interception and a missed field goal.
The Eagles opened the third quarter with a 60-yard Ogle-to-Adams scoring pass deep and a 2-yard touchdown run by Jae-Taj Morris.
What to know
—Ogle was 12 of 18 passing for 277 yards. He was 6 of 12 in the first half, hampered by two dropped passes, for 96 yards with one touchdown and one interception. In the second half, Ogle was 6 of 6 for 181 yards.
—Five receivers had at least one catch. Adams finished with four receptions for 102 yards. Zachary caught three passes for 77 yards and Fomby two for 65 yards. Q. Long had a reception for 30 yards and Morris one for 3 yards.
—Morris ran 19 times for 79 yards. Kydric Fisher netted 29 yards on eight carries.
—Mason Terrell was 4 of 4 on extra points and booted a 23-yard field goal with 8:38 to play for a 31-0 lead. Drew Pridgen’s quarterback sack for a safety with 11 seconds left set the final score.
—Cleburne County reserve Rico Huguley rushed for 35 yards on eight carries and Rustin Roberts added 22 yards on seven carries.
Who said
—Ogle on having five receivers: “Just having that many guys athletic enough, and who know what they’re doing and come out here working, it’s really special to have all those options available.”
—Smith on the coming game against Cherokee County: “Two weeks from now we play for positioning and a chance to host (in the playoffs).”
Next up
—Jacksonville (5-3, 4-1) has an open date next week then faces Cherokee County on the road on Oct. 23. Cleburne County (2-5, 1-3) hosts Cherokee County (6-2, 3-1) on Friday.