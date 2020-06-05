Remembering Calhoun County’s first AHSAA state baseball championship team

The year was 1958 — June of 1958 to be more precise. Coach William H. "Billy" Bancroft had long since announced he would be returning home to Birmingham at the end of the current school year after spending 12 years as head football coach and head baseball coach at Anniston High School.
Approaching his 54th birthday, Bancroft was leaving coaching altogether to become boys advisor — or guidance counselor — at Woodlawn High School. He had starred in three sports at Woodlawn and then had done the same thing at Howard College, the school now known as Samford University.
First there was unfinished business with Anniston’s baseball team. There were no football playoffs at the time. In basketball, the Alabama High School Athletic Association divided its state tournament into two classifications.
In baseball, there were no divisions. Every school in the state competed for one championship. Bancroft had coached Anniston to the state championship’s best-of-three final series in 1954 and again in 1955 only to lose to Sidney Lanier of Montgomery, then one of the largest high schools in Alabama. 1958 would be the last chance for Bancroft to lead the Bulldogs to the state title that had eluded them earlier.
Vying with Anniston for the baseball title was Central of Phenix City, the south champion. The three-game series opened with one game at Phenix City on Thursday, June 5. The Bulldogs entered that game 15-0 while the Red Devils were 16-4. Central won 6-4, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after Anniston had taken a 3-1 lead with two runs in the top of the fifth.
With their backs to the proverbial wall, the Bulldogs returned home to old Johnston Field on Friday and junior pitcher Larry Gable won both games of a doubleheader — 2-0 in the opener and 7-0 in the nightcap — as Anniston captured the first AHSAA state championship in any of the three major sports for a Calhoun County school.
It wasn’t a one-man show. Bobby Sides had two hits in each game. Don Rayfield singled twice in the second contest. Jimmy Stephenson made sparkling defensive plays at third base.
Sides did the same in the outfield. Little-used Ed Scott was pressed into service at catcher when regular catcher Eddie Murray suffered a broken finger in the north Alabama championship series.
Rayfield, now 77 and living in Oneonta where he has made his home since 1968, was a sophomore starting in the outfield on the 1958 team. He recalled the players later got a special emblem on their letter sweaters.
“It was just a little old round burgundy circle with some white stitching like a baseball but it said ‘1958 state champs’ and I wore that thing proudly,” he said.
The unquestioned hero of the doubleheader sweep was Gable, who had celebrated his 17th birthday less than two weeks earlier. The right-hander completely shut down the Red Devils in the opener with a seven-inning no-hitter. He struck out 11, and despite intermittent rain, there were no Anniston errors. Central’s only base runner reached on a one-out walk in the fourth inning, and Gable promptly struck out the next two hitters. In the seventh, he finished with a flourish by fanning the side.
Anniston had just three hits but made the most of them. The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the fifth. Wayne McElroy coaxed a leadoff walk. With two down, Sides singled to right field and McElroy scored on an error by the right fielder. Gable tallied an insurance run when he doubled to start the sixth and later scored on a sacrifice by Mike Godsey.
Carter Gable, Larry’s younger brother by three years, was helping their father, Dick, deliver the Birmingham News for a sick friend when the doubleheader started. Carter said earlier this week that he and his father arrived at Johnston Field just as the first game ended and learned that Larry had thrown a no-hitter.
“I went over to the bench and sat beside him,” Carter recalled. “The coach came up to him and said, ‘Larry, have you got seven more? Can you go seven again?’ Larry told him, ‘Yes.’”
And Larry was a man of his word.
The Bulldogs batted as the visitors in the second game but that didn’t faze them. Gable pitched a seven-inning three-hitter, struck out five and walked one. All three hits were singles. He retired in order the last nine men he faced.
Gable ended the day with 16 strikeouts over 14 innings while allowing just two walks and three hits.
“He threw the ball so hard and so fast that if there was any hint when it came off his hand that the ball was going to hit you, you started backing out but he had a good curveball, too,” Rayfield recalled.
The Bulldogs got one run in the top of the first then extended their 1-0 lead to 6-0 with five runs in the third. Gable’s two-run home run was the big blow in the third-inning outburst. A photo in the Anniston Star the following day shows Gable in his warm-up jacket cradling the state championship trophy in his left arm and shaking hands with AHSAA executive secretary Cliff Harper as Bancroft smiles while holding Gable’s home run ball. Harper had come from Montgomery to personally present the state championship trophy.
“When it was over everybody was going wild,” Carter Gable recalled.
Rayfield said: “I just remember being awed when it was all said and done with what Gable had just accomplished.”
Bancroft retired from his position at Woodlawn in 1970. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1974. Bancroft died Dec. 6, 1993, at age 89.
Chuck Bancroft, Billy’s youngest son, played for his father at Anniston in the early 1950s before attending the University of Alabama on a baseball scholarship where he lettered four years but he missed the championship series. Now 85, retired and living in Gainesville, Ga., the younger Bancroft said his father didn’t talk about the state championship.
“Dad was not a bragger. When the game was over the game was over,” Chuck said in a telephone interview last week.
In addition to playing baseball in high school and college, the elder Bancroft also played about 10 seasons of minor league baseball in the summers, mostly with the Birmingham Barons, and managed two seasons — one in Selma and the other in Gadsden — as well. He knew the game.
“I thought he was well prepared in a ball-game situation. … He knew how to anticipate,” Rayfield said.
Chuck Bancroft recalled his father had his own theory of how baseball should be taught. Chuck said rather than hours of ground ball drills and batting practice swings, his father’s teams play intra-squad games. He believed that game experiences made good baseball players.
Gable graduated from Anniston in 1959 and signed a baseball scholarship with Auburn. Carter Gable said his older brother also had a football scholarship offer from Alabama. After visiting in Tuscaloosa and hearing about Bear Bryant’s demanding practices, he returned home and told his parents, “It’s going to be baseball at Auburn,” Carter said.
At Auburn, he pitched and played outfield successfully for the freshman team in 1960. When the season ended, a scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates invited Gable and his father to make a trip to Pittsburgh just to see how the organization did things. He pitched a little batting practice, did some running in the outfield but took no money.
When Gable returned to Auburn for his sophomore year, the school’s athletics department, already under intense scrutiny from the NCAA, reported the trip. After several months, the NCAA ruled Gable had lost his amateur status because the Pirates had paid for the trip he and his father had made.
Knowing what was likely to happen, Gable had already signed a bonus contract with the Pirates and used some of that money to complete a degree at Auburn. He pitched in Pittsburgh’s minor league system from 1961 through 1964. In his third season, an elbow injury cost him the velocity on his fastball.
After the Pirates released him, Gable signed a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds. He stayed in the Reds’ minor league organization from 1965 through 1971, mostly in Tampa where he also worked for the University of Tampa.
By 1977, Gable was back in Calhoun County with his wife and 7-year-old son. He and Carter went on to build a successful business together, MAT Industries. Gable was inducted into the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame in the Class of 2008. He died May 27, 2015, one day short of his 74th birthday.