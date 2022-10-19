Regional volleyball: Oxford, Spring Garden reach semifinals, advance to state

Oxford and Spring Garden advanced to their respective regional volleyball semifinals on Thursday and clinched a berth in the state tournament.
In Class 6A, Oxford beat Shades Valley and Muscle Shoals in the North Regional at Huntsville. The Yellow Jackets will play Hartselle in Thursday's semifinals, at 2 p.m.
Spring Garden cleared Waterloo and Phillips in Class 1A, setting up a semifinal showdown with Addison on Thursday at 2 p.m. in Huntsville.
The top four from each regional advance to state.
Regionals continue today, with Class 3A and 2A brackets beginning play in the South at Montgomery and North at Huntsville.
Here are Wednesday's scores plus regional schedules:
Volleyball Championships
AHSAA 2022 South Super Regional
Montgomery Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex
CLASS 1A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
University Charter School (22-7) 3, Houston County (9-13) 0
Wadley (19-6) 3, Calhoun (7-2) 0
Brantley (23-10) 3, Sweet Water (10-7) 0
Leroy (19-6) 3, Billingsley (10-8) 0
Maplesville (13-4) 3, Fruitdale (8-8) 2
Pleasant Home (16-11) 3, Southern Choctaw (12-11) 0
Faith Christian (15-25) 3, Central-Hayneville (2-10) 0
Kinston (15-13) 3, Keith (9-10) 0
1A QUARTERFINALS
University Charter School (23-7) 3, Wadley (19-7) 0
Brantley (24-10) 3, Leroy (19-7) 2
Pleasant Home (17-11) 3, Maplesville (13-5) 0
Kinston (16-13) 3, Faith Christian (15-26) 1
1A SEMIFINALS
University Charter School (23-7) vs. Brantley (24-10), Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m.
Pleasant Home (17-11) vs. Kinston (16-13), Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m.
1A FINALS
Championship, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Consolation, Thursday, 5 p.m.
CLASS 2A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Thursday, Oct. 20)
Area 1 RU: Chickasaw vs. Area 6 W: Horseshoe Bend (23-6), 11:30 a.m.
Area 8 RU: Thorsby (11-8) vs. Area 4 W: G.W. Long (25-9), 11:30 a.m.
Area 2 RU: Samson (18-10) vs. Area 5 W: Pike liberal Arts (13-3), 11:30 a.m.
Area 7 RU: Lanett (8-5) vs. Area 3 W: Washington County (20-3), 11:30 a.m.
Area 3 RU: Clarke County (10-6) vs. Area 7 W: Tuscaloosa Academy (17-8), 11:30 a.m.
Area 5 RU: Highland Home (10-8) vs. Area 2 W: Wicksburg (9-15), 11:30 a.m.
Area 4 RU: Ariton (35-4) vs. Area 8 W: Isabella (23-13), 12:45 p.m.
Area 6 RU: Greene County (3-10) vs. Area 1 W: Bayshore Christian (17-21), 12:45 p.m.
CLASS 3A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Thursday, Oct. 20)
Area 1 RU: Mobile Christian (32-8) vs. Area 6 W: Prattville Christian (32-18), 9 a.m.
Area 8 RU: Saks (3-30) vs. Area 4 W: Thomasville (19-13), 9 a.m.
Area 2 RU: Ashford vs. Area 5 W: Sumter Central (4-5), 9 a.m.
Area 7 RU: Childersburg (8-10) vs. Area 3 W: Opp (11-154), 9 a.m.
Area 3 RU: Straughn (16-13) vs. Area 7 W: Indian Springs (13-7), 9 a.m.
Area 5 RU: Greensboro (3-7) vs. Area 2 W: Houston Academy (20-13), 9 a.m.
Area 4 RU: Excel vs. Area 8 W: Walter Wellborn (25-13), 10:15 a.m.
Area 6 RU: Alabama Christian (14-22) vs. Area 1 W: St. Luke’s Episcopal (36-12), 10:15 a.m.
CLASS 4A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Satsuma (21-11) 3, Montevallo (17-8) 0
LAMP (23-15) 3, Handley (7-16) 0
Montgomery Catholic (25-10) 3, Jackson 0
Sipsey Valley (24-11) 3, Andalusia (32-10) 1
American Christian (15-6) 3, Slocomb (9-14) 0
Trinity Presbyterian (38-7) 3, T.R. Miller 0
Munford (30-14) 3, Dallas County (8-7) 0
Orange Beach (30-9) 3, Bibb County (6-6) 0
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
Satsuma (22-11) 3, LAMP (23-16) 0
Montgomery Catholic (26-10) 3, Sipsey Valley (24-12) 0
Trinity Presbyterian (39-7) 3, American Christian (15-7) 0
Orange Beach (31-9) 3, Munford (30-15) 0
4A SEMIFINALS
Satsuma (22-11) vs. Montgomery Catholic (26-10), Thursday, Oct. 20, 12:45 p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian (39-7) vs. Orange Beach (31-9), Thursday, Oct. 20, 12:45 p.m.
4A FINALS
Championship, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Consolation, Thursday, 5 p.m.
CLASS 5A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Montgomery Academy (38-6) 3, Elberta (5-9) 0
Brewbaker Tech 3, Sylacauga (35-16) 2
Beauregard (28-8) 3, Citronelle (4-9) 0
Providence Christian (19-23) 3, Marbury (7-13) 0
Elmore County (27-12) 3, Rehobeth (32-13) 1
Faith Academy (25-17) 3, Eufaula (17-9) 0
Jemison (26-15) 3, Charles Henderson 0
Gulf Shores (43-15) 3, Demopolis (8-16) 0
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Montgomery Academy (39-6) 3, Brewbaker Tech 0
Providence Christian (20-23) 3, Beauregard (28-9) 1
Faith Academy (25-17) 3, Elmore County (27-13) 1
Gulf Shores (44-15) 3, Jemison (26-16) 0
5A SEMIFINALS
Montgomery Academy (39-6) vs. Providence Christian (20-23), Thursday, Oct. 20, 12:45 p.m.
Faith Academy (25-17) vs. Gulf Shores (44-15), Thursday, Oct. 20, 12:45 p.m.
5A FINALS
Championship, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Consolation, Thursday, 5 p.m.
CLASS 6A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Northridge (35-12) 3, Murphy (11-9) 0
Pike Road (33-10) 3, Briarwood Christian (37-15) 2
Bayside Academy (48-12) 3, Benjamin Russell (17-12) 0
Wetumpka (27-14) 3, Hueytown (8-12) 0
McAdory (25-15) 3, Stanhope Elmore (8-6) 2
Spanish Fort 3, Calera (7-21) 0
Pelham (36-15) 3, Saint James (23-16) 0
Saraland (28-19) 3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (30-16) 0
6A QUARTERFINALS
Northridge (36-12) 3, Pike Road (33-11) 0
Bayside Academy (49-12) 3, Wetumpka (27-15) 0.
Spanish Fort 3, McAdory (25-16) 0
Pelham (37-15) 3, Saraland (28-20) 0
6A SEMIFINALS
Northridge (36-12) vs. Bayside Academy (49-12), Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m.
Spanish Fort vs. Pelham (37-15), Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m.
6A FINALS
Championship, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 7A SOUTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Thursday, Oct. 20)
Area 2 RU: Fairhope (19-16) vs. Area 3 W: Enterprise (39-7), 10:15 a.m.
Area 4 RU: Central-Phenix City (14-7) vs. Area 1 W: St. Paul’s Episcopal (32-12), 10:15 a.m.
Area 1 RU: Baker (18-19) vs. Area 4 W: Auburn (21-13), 10:15 a.m.
Area 3 RU Dothan (18-17)vs. Area 2 W: McGill-Toolen Catholic (45-8), 10:15 a.m.
AHSAA 2022 North Super Regional
Volleyball Championships
Huntsville Von Braun Center
CLASS 1A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Phillips (20-19) 3, Holy Spirit Catholic (10-13) 0
Spring Garden (37-13) 3, Waterloo (16-17) 0
Addison (40-10) 3, Ragland (9-18) 0
Woodville (20-8) 3, Marion County 1
Athens Bible (22-18) 3, Brilliant 0
Meek (19-21) 3, Sumiton Christian (17-20) 2
Covenant Christian (32-17) 3, Cedar Bluff (17-22) 0
South Lamar (21-8) 3, Belgreen (14-26) 0
1A QUARTERFINALS
Spring Garden (38-13) 3, Phillips (20-20) 0
Addison (41-10) 3, Woodville (20-9) 0
Meek (20-21) 3, Athens Bible (22-19) 2
Covenant Christian (33-17) 3, South Lamar (21-9) 0
1A SEMIFINALS
Spring Garden (38-13) vs. Addison (41-10), Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m.
Meek (20-21) vs. Covenant Christian (33-17), Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m.
1A FINALS
Championship, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Consolation, Thursday, 5 p.m.
CLASS 2A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Thursday, Oct. 20)
Area 9 RU: Westminster-Oak Mountain (14-19) vs. Area 14 W: Lindsay Lane (20-24), 11:30 a.m.
Area 16 RU: Ider (15-15) vs. Area 12 W: Holly Pond (27-17), 11:30 a.m.
Area 10 RU: Pleasant Valley (37-13) vs. Area 13 W: Sand Rock (33-9), 11:30 a.m.
Area 15 RU: Lexington (29-19) vs. Area 11 W: Lamar County (30-5), 11:30 a.m.
Area 11 RU: Winston County (25-17) vs. Area 15 W: Hatton (40-13), 11:30 a.m.
Area 13 RU: West End (6-16) vs. Area 10 W: Donoho (37-14), 11:30 a.m.
Area 12 RU: Cold Springs (18-25) vs. Area 16 W: Fyffe 19-25), 12:45 p.m.
Area 14 RU: Falkville (11-6) vs. Area 9 W: Altamont (21-14), 12:45 p.m.
CLASS 3A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Thursday, Oct. 20)
Area 9 RU: Carbon Hill (10-24) vs. Area 14 W: Plainview (58-10), 9 a.m.
Area 16 RU: Clements (16-20) vs. Area 12 W: Danville (55-16), 9 a.m.
Area 10 RU: Piedmont (17-12) vs. Area 13 W: Susan Moore (46-8), 9 a.m.
Area 15 RU: Colbert County (9-22) vs. Area 11 W: Westbrook Christian (35-5), 9 a.m.
Area 11 RU: Glencoe (21-23) vs. Area 15 W: Colbert Heights (24-23), 9 a.m.
Area 13 RU: Brindlee Mountain (13-28) vs. Area 10 W: Ohatchee (39-10), 9 a.m.
Area 12 RU: Vinemont (25-10) vs. Area 16 W: Lauderdale County (30-22), 10:15 a.m.
Area 14 RU: Geraldine (29-15) vs. Area 9 W: Winfield (14-15), 10:15 a.m.
CLASS 4A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Deshler (41-5) 3, Cordova (23-21) 0.
New Hope 3, Good Hope (36-14) 0
Curry (44-21) 3, Jacksonville (25-19) 0
West Morgan (39-12) 3, Cherokee County (30-26) 0
Priceville (26-12) 3, Ashville (22-38) 0
Cleburne County (30-11) 3, Haleyville (15-20) 0
Madison County (30-18) 3, Oneonta (15-14) 1
Brooks (34-31) 3, Corner (33-9) 1
4A QUARTERFINALS
Deshler (42-5) 3, New Hope 2
West Morgan (40-12) 3, Curry (44-22) 0
Priceville (27-12) 3, Cleburne County (30-12) 0
Madison County (31-18) 3, Brooks (34-32) 0
4A SEMIFINALS
Deshler (42-5) vs. West Morgan (40-12), Thursday, Oct. 20, 12:45 p.m.
Priceville (27-12) vs. Madison County (31-18), Thursday, Oct. 20, 12:45 p.m.
4A FINALS
Championship, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Consolation, Thursday, 5 p.m.
CLASS 5A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Arab (45-12) 3, Pleasant Grove (5-16) 0
Alexandria (41-12) 3, Madison Academy (30-22) 1
Hayden (32-13) 3, Boaz (35-26) 1
Lawrence County (34-21) 3, Springville (24-26) 0
Brewer (41-14) 3, Leeds (18-16) 0
Jasper (50-9) 3, Douglas (28-13) 0
Westminster Christian (41-9) 3, Southside-Gadsden (34-26) 1
Guntersville (40-19) 3, Ramsay (20-17) 0
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Arab (46-12) 3, Alexandria (41-12) 0
Lawrence County (35-21) 3, Hayden (32-14) 0
Jasper (51-9) 3, Brewer (41-15) 2
Westminster Christian (42-9) 3, Guntersville (40-20) 0
5A SEMIFINALS
Arab (46-12) vs. Lawrence County (35-21), Thursday, Oct. 20, 12:45 p.m.
Jasper (51-9) vs. Westminster Christian (42-9), Thursday, Oct. 20, 12:45 p.m.
5A FINALS
Championship, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Consolation, Thursday, 5 p.m.
CLASS 6A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Wednesday, Oct. 19)
Hartselle (32-22) 3, Minor (14-21) 0
Buckhorn (20-27) 3, Clay-Chalkville (21-9) 0
Oxford (23-22) 3, Shades Valley 0
Muscle Shoals (24-15) 3, Gardendale (26-18) 2
Athens (22-20) 3, Huffman (9-13) 0
Mountain Brook (37-12) 3, Fort Payne (33-22) 0
Hazel Green (37-20) 3, Mortimer Jordan (4-19) 0
Homewood (18-13) 3, Decatur (16-40) 0
6A QUARTERFINALS
Hartselle (33-22) 3, Buckhorn (20-28) 0
Oxford (24-22) 3, Muscle Shoals (24-16) 2
Mountain Brook (38-12) 3, Athens (22-21) 0
Hazel Green (38-20) 3, Homewood (18-14) 0
6A SEMIFINALS
Hartselle (33-22) vs. Oxford (24-22), Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m.
Mountain Brook (38-12) vs. Hazel Green (38-20), Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m.
6A FINALS
Championship, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 7A NORTH
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Thursday, Oct. 20)
Area 6 RU: Oak Mountain (22-19) vs. Area 8 W: Huntsville (33-11), 10:15 a.m.
Area 7 RU: James Clemens (18-34) vs. Area 5 W: Hoover (33-15), 10:15 a.m.
Area 8 RU: Sparkman (43-11) vs. Area 6 W: Spain Park (26-11), 10:15 a.m.
Area 5 RU: Vestavia Hills (29-9) vs. Area 7 W: Bob Jones (46-6), 10:15 a.m.