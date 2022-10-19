 Skip to main content
Regional volleyball: Oxford, Spring Garden reach semifinals, advance to state

Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Oxford and Spring Garden advanced to their respective regional volleyball semifinals on Thursday and clinched a berth in the state tournament.

In Class 6A, Oxford beat Shades Valley and Muscle Shoals in the North Regional at Huntsville. The Yellow Jackets will play Hartselle in Thursday's semifinals, at 2 p.m.