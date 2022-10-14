Region champs: Piedmont pulls away from Geraldine to clinch outright title

PIEDMONT — Tiebreakers were nice and all, but Piedmont broke away from the fray Friday night.
Jack Hayes accounted for 353 yards in total offense and three touchdowns, and the Bulldogs beat Geraldine 42-16 in a winner-take-all game to clinch the outright title in Class 3A, Region 6.
It marked Piedmont’s 18th region title and first since winning six in a row from 2015-2020. It also marked the first time since 2017 that the winner of Piedmont’s region wasn’t decided by a three-way tiebreaker.
Piedmont (6-2, 6-0 region) will play host to its first-round playoff game after going on the road in 2021.
“This was not going to be one of them years where you wanted to be in a tiebreaker in our situation, with us losing our two non-region games,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. ”I told the guys, we didn’t need to depend on no one else.
“We could go out there and handle our business tonight with a win.”
Geraldine (5-3, 4-2) stands in a second-place tie with Sylvania, which beat the Bulldogs 24-21 earlier this season. Geraldine will play its region finale against Glencoe at home next week, and Sylvania will play host to Westbrook Christian.
Piedmont prevailed in tiebreakers in 2018, 2019 and 2020 but shuffled down to third in 2021, which meant the Bulldogs had to open the playoffs on the road. They went on to win their fifth state title.
“It feels good to be the lone winner,” Hayes said. “I mean, when you tie, you can’t really say you won the region. It feels good to actually win it now.”
Hayes rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns Friday and completed 14 of 24 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Parker Thornton added 84 yards rushing and a score.
Piedmont led 14-7 at halftime on Hayes’ 25-yard touchdown pass to Ish Bethel at 25.3 seconds left in the first quarter and Hayes’ 7-yard run at 15.5 of the second, but Geraldine challenged the 3A state champion.
Geraldine drove 47 yards to Piedmont’s 2-yard line on the game’s opening drive, but Piedmont stopped quarterback Jaxon Colvin for no gain on fourth and goal.
Piedmont took it from there, with a 12-play, 98-yard drive, ending in Hayes’ touchdown pass to Bethel.
Geraldine tied the game 7-7 when Cody Satterfield slanted, caught Colvin’s pass over the middle and used a stiff-arm to clear the last defender for an 81-yard, catch-and-run touchdown at 11:46 of the second quarter.
Parker Thornton’s 18-yard touchdown run put Piedmont up 21-7 at 11:16 of the third quarter, but Geraldine answered again with a 69-yard drive, ending in Caleb Hall’s 1-yard TD run to make it 21-13.
Piedmont blocked the point-after kick, but Geraldine recovered Bethel’s fumbled on an attempted reverse at Piedmont’s 8, setting up Moses Garcia’s 27-yard field goal to bring Geraldine within 21-16 with 10:06 to play.
The stand inside Piedmont’s 10 to force the field goal was Piedmont’s second such stand in the game, including stopping the Bulldogs on fourth down from the 2 in the first quarter.
“It was huge there,” Smith said. “We fumble the football inside the 10 and had to hold them out of the end zone. We had a couple of big plays for lost yardage there and held them to a field goal, and then our offense responded.”
Piedmont took control, driving 69 yards for Hayes’ 34-yard TD run and recovering a fumble at the Geraldine 17 to set up Cody Holloway’s 3-yard touchdown run to make it 35-16 at 7:04.
Rhett Alford’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:19 left closed out the scoring.
“I’m just super proud of our kids,” Smith said. ”As we’ve seen before so much, we feel like we’re in the strongest region of the state. There are some other good teams in the north, but top to bottom, we think this is the toughest region in the state.
“The last several years we’ve wound up playing somebody from our region at some point in the playoffs, so being able to play here at the Field of Champions is huge for us. Having that No. 1 seed if we do play somebody from our region, I think, will be huge."