Region champs: Piedmont pulls away from Geraldine to clinch outright title

Piedmont vs. Geraldine Action BW 0013.JPG

Piedmont's Jack Hayes during the Piedmont vs Geraldine game. Photo by Bill Wilson

PIEDMONT — Tiebreakers were nice and all, but Piedmont broke away from the fray Friday night.

Jack Hayes accounted for 353 yards in total offense and three touchdowns, and the Bulldogs beat Geraldine 42-16 in a winner-take-all game to clinch the outright title in Class 3A, Region 6.

