Red Wilder tennis tournament: Oxford boys, Donoho girls in the lead

Oxford's boys and Donoho's girls led after the first day of the Red Wilder tennis tournament Friday at Oxford Lake.
Friday's action featured doubles, while singles will be Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
In the boys' play, Oxford's Blake Ramsey and Ky McEwen won No. 2 doubles, while teammates Anthony Pratt and Logan Swope won at No. 3. Donoho's Cooper Montgomery and Jack Ballard won at No. 1 doubles. Oxford has 15 points, while Donoho has nine.
In the girls' field, Donoho swept all three divisions. Emma Wiedmer and Virginia Hutton won at No. 1 doubles, while Claire Hillman and Lily Grace Draper won at No. 2. Claire Walker and Mary Marshall Perry won at No. 3. Donoho has 27 points, while Oxford has 18.
In doubles, teams are awarded three points for each round won, and in singles, each round is worth two points.
Oxford, Donoho, Faith Christian and Pleasant Valley have teams in both the boys and girls divisions, while Jacksonville is fielding a girls team but not in boys. The Red Wilder tourney essentially serves as a Calhoun County championship.
Boys
Scores: Oxford, 15; Donoho, 9; Faith Christian, 3; Pleasant Valley, 0.
No. 1 doubles: Cooper Montgomery/Jack Ballard (D) d. Josh Goode/Brodie Yarbrough (F), 8-1; Josh Whaley/Cade Hilbun (O) d. Trent Findley/Dalton Estes (P), 8-1; Finals — Montgomery/Ballard (D) d. Whaley/Hilbun (O), 8-5.
No. 2 doubles: Eli Mitchell/Gavin Randall (F) d. Joseph Johnson/Allen Johnston (P), 8-2; Blake Ramsey/Kye McEwen (O) d. Sam Ballard/Zach Cater (D), 8-2; Finals — Ramsey/McEwen (O) d. Mitchell/Randall (F), 9-7.
No. 3 doubles: Anthony Pratt/Logan Swope (O) d. Cole Proper/Tristan Angles (P), 8-4; Cainan Stacks/Garrett Ortho (D) d. Cameron Calloway/Joshua Muse (F), 8-6; Finals — Pratt/Swope (O) d. Stacks/Orth (D), 8-4.
Girls
Scores: Donoho, 27; Oxford, 18; Jacksonville, 3; Faith Christian, 0; Pleasant Valley, 0.
No. 1 doubles: Abby Reimer/Abigail Pratt (O) d. Meagan Ford/Kassidy Nix (F), 8-4; Reimer/Pratt (O) d. Andreca Trifas/Tyler Reyes (J), 8-0; Emma Wiedmer/Virginia Hutto (D) d. Maci Meadows/Rileigh Kirsch, 8-0; Finals — Wiedmer/Hutton (D) d. Reimer/Pratt (O), 8-0.
No. 2 doubles: Claire Hillman/Lily Grace Draper (D) d. Kelsey Brown/Anna Kate Robertson (F), 8-0; Hillman/Draper (D) d. Bailey Schultz/Madi Hayes (P), 8-0; Kaelyn Albright/Caroline Rogers (O) d. Anna Duke/Winnie Lu (J), 8-2; Finals — Hillman/Draper (D) d. Albright/Rogers (O), 8-0.
No. 3 doubles: Mikaela Watkins/Miniya-Grace Van (J) d. Anna Strautman/Serenity Pate (F), 9-8 (7-5); Jasmine Brown/Channing Gallahar (O) d. Watkins/Van (J), 8-0; Claire Walker/Mary Marshall Perry (D) d. McKenzley Hulsey/Katie Munroe (P), 8-0; Finals — Walker/Perry (D) d. Brown/Gallahar, 8-2.