Red Wilder tennis tournament: Donoho girls dominate; Oxford boys take another title

Donoho's girls won their fifth straight Red Wilder Invitational crown Saturday, and the Oxford boys secured their fourth in a row.
The two-day event featured doubles Friday and singles Saturday.
Donoho's girls swept all six singles championships and all three in doubles. The Falcons scored 63 points. Second-place Oxford had 26 points.
In the boys' competition, Oxford had 31 points, while Donoho (19) was second and Faith Christian (16) was third.
In doubles, teams are awarded three points for each round won, and in singles, each round is worth two points.
Cooper Montgomery, Donoho’s only senior, won at No. 1 singles in 2018, but did not participate last year because of Donoho’s Intersession period. He won No. 1 singles again Saturday.
Claire Hillman, a freshman, defended her title at No. 1 singles. No. 3 winner, senior Emma Wiedmer, won the No. 1 singles in 2018, showing Donoho’s depth. Wiedmer did not play last year because of Intersession.
If Cainan Stacks of Donoho had pulled out a close match at No. 5 singles against Oxford (lost to Anthony Pratt, 9-7), he would have had to face his brother, Braden of Faith Christian, in the finals. Pratt won the No. 5 singles title over Braden Stacks.
Other girls singles winners Saturday included Donoho's Lily Grace Draper at No. 2, Virginia Hutto at No. 4, Mary Marshall Perry at No. 5 and Claire Walker at No. 6.
Other boys singles winners Saturday included Oxford's Cade Hilbun at No. 2, Faith Christian's Eli Mitchell at No. 3, Faith Christian's Gavin Randall at No. 4, and Donoho's Garrett Orth at No. 6.
Friday night’s No. 2 doubles close final proved to be the difference for second place with the boys. Oxford’s Blake Ramsey and Kye McEwen defeated Faith’s Eli Mitchell and Gavin Randall 9-7 for a six-point swing.
Oxford, Donoho, Faith Christian and Pleasant Valley have teams in both the boys and girls divisions, while Jacksonville is fielding a girls team but not in boys. The Red Wilder tourney essentially serves as a Calhoun County championship.
Boys
Scores: Oxford, 31; Donoho, 19; Faith Christian, 16; Pleasant Valley, 0.
No. 1 singles: Josh Goode (F) d. Trent Findley (P), 8-3; Cooper Montgomery (D) d. Josh Whaley (O), 8-2; Finals: Montgomery (D) d. Goode (F), 8-2.
No. 2 singles: Brodie Yarbrough (F) d. Jack Ballard (D), 8-4; Cade Hilbun (O) d. Joseph Johnson (P), 8-0; Finals: Hilbun (O) d. Yarbrough (O), 8-5.
No. 3 singles: Eli Mitchell (F) d. Dalton Estes (P), 8-2; Blake Ramsey (O) d. Zach Cater (D), 8-4; Finals: Mitchell (F) d. Ramsey (O), 8-5.
No. 4 singles: Gavin Randall (F) d. Sam Ballard (D), 8-4; Kye McEwen (O) d. Tristan Angles (P), 8-2; Finals: Randall (F) d. McEwen (O), 8-3.
No. 5 singles: Braden Stacks (F) d. Cole Proper (P), 8-6; Anthony Pratt (O) d. Cainan Stacks (D), 9-7; Finals: Pratt (O) d. Stacks (F), 8-2.
No. 6 singles: Elliott Hamilton (O) d. Evan Smith (F), 8-6; Garrett Orth (D) d. Jonathan Evans (P), 8-2; Finals: Orth (D) d. Hamilton (O), 8-4.
Girls
Scores: Donoho, 63; Oxford, 26; Jacksonville, 11; Faith Christian, 4; Pleasant Valley, 4.
No. 1 singles: Claire Hillman (D) d. Abby Reimer (O), 8-0; Hillman (D) d. Maci Meadows (P), 8-0; Andreea Trifas (J) d. Meagan Ford (F), 8-2; Finals: Hillman (D) d. Trifas (J), 8-1.
No. 2 singles: Lily Grace Draper (D) d. Anna Duke (J), 8-0; Draper (D) d. Kassidy Nix (F), 8-0; Kaelyn Albright (O) d. Rileigh Kirsch (P), 8-1; Finals: Draper (D) d. Albright (O), 8-0.
No. 3 singles: Emma Wiedmer (D) d. Chloe Cram (P), 8-0; Wiedmer (D) d. Abigail Pratt (O), 8-0; Tyler Reyes (J) d. Lauren Holder (F), 8-4; Finals: Wiedmer (D) d. Reyes (J), 8-0.
No. 4 singles: Virginia Hutto (D) d. Caroline Rogers (O), 8-0; Hutto (D) d. Winnie Lu (J), 8-0; Madi Hayes (P) d. Anna Kate Robertson (F), 8-4; Finals: Hutto (D) d. Hayes (P), 8-1.
No. 5 singles: Mary Marshall Perry (D) d. Bailey Schultz (P), 8-0; Perry (D) d. Anna Strautman (F), 8-0; Jasmine Brown (O) d. Mikaela Watkins (J), 8-1; Finals: Perry (D) d. Brown (O), 8-0.
No. 6 singles: Kelsey Brown (F) d. Miniya-Grace Van (J), 8-4; Brown (F) d. Rebecca Travis (P), 8-6; Claire Walker (D) d. KaLee Spears (O), 8-2; Finals: Walker (D) d. Brown (F), 8-0.