Oxford is leading the boys division and Faith Christian is tops in the girls after the doubles rounds of the Red Wilder Invitational tennis tournament.
The event serves as an unofficial Calhoun County tournament. Singles play will take place Saturday at Oxford Lake's tennis courts.
In boys play, Oxford lead with 24 points, followed by Faith Christian (9), Jacksonville (6), Donoho (3) and Pleasant Valley (3). In the girls division, Faith Christian has 15 points, followed by Donoho (9), Jacksonville (6), Oxford (6) and Pleasant Valley (0).
Donoho's teams are shorthanded because of the school's intersession, and Jacksonville has only five players.
Teams are awarded three points for each doubles victory and two in singles.
Boys
No. 1 Doubles: Harrison Han/Reese McWhorter (D) d. Dakota Parr/Reed Fulmer (PV), 10-2; Jac Myrick/Eli Mitchell (F) d. Han/McWhorter (D), 10-4; Ben Reimer/Chase White (O) d. Brett Noah/Cole Gaddy (J), 10-2; Finals – Reimer/White (O) d. Myrick/Mitchell (F), 10-1.
No. 2 Doubles: Trent Findley/Jacob Teal (PV) d. Jack Ballard/Zach Cater (D), 10-6; Ammon Record/Braden Hodge (J) d. Findley/Teal (PV), 10-5; Seth Turner/Landon MaCoy (O) d. Josh Goode/Brodie Yarbrough (F), 10-0; Finals – Turner/MaCoy (O) d. Record/Hodge (J), 10-4.
No. 3 Doubles: Evan Miller/Braden Stacks (F) d. Andrew Johnson/Jeremiah Jones (PV), 10-2; Ethan Fuller/Josh Whaley (O) d. Mason Bayles/Patrick Ricketts (J), 10-2; Finals – Fuller/Ricketts (D) d. Miller/Stacks (F), 10-1.
Girls
No. 1 Doubles: Claire Hillman/Lily Grace Draper (D) d. Abby Reimer/Channing Gallahar (O), 10-1; Hillman/Draper (D) d. Molly Wilson/Natalie Patterson (J), 10-2; Zana Christjohn/Sarah Jessica Christjohn (F) d. Karina Jones/Maci Meadows, 10-0; Finals – Hillman/Draper (D) d. Christjohn/Christjohn (F), 10-6.
No. 2 Doubles: Kristin Covington/Meagan Ford (F) d. Kaelyn Albright/Caroline Rogers (O), 11-10 (11-9); Covington/Ford (F) d. Mary Marshall Perry/Claire Walker (D), 10-5; Andreea Trifas/Tyler Reyes (J) d. Rileigh Kirsch/Madi Hayes (PV), 10-8; Finals – Covington/Ford (F) d. Trifas/Reyes (J), 10-1.
No. 3 Doubles: Jasmine Brown/KaLee Spears (O) d. Allison Vess/Chloe Cram (PV), 10-3; Finals – Brown/Spears (O) d. Dacey Dunaway/Kassidy Nix (F), 10-8.