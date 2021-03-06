Red Wilder Invitational: Donoho girls, Oxford boys win team championships

Donoho sophomore Claire Hillman won her third singles championship in three years at the Red Wilder Invitational at Oxford Lake's tennis courts.
She led the Falcons to their sixth straight championship. Donoho senior Claire Walker, who won the No. 5 singles championship, has been part of all six Red Wilder championship teams in that stretch.
Donoho won five of six singles divisions and scored 53 points. Second-place Oxford had 30 points, followed by Faith Christian (15), Jacksonville (13) and Pleasant Valley (0).
For Donoho, Hillman (No. 1), L.G. Draper (No. 2), Mary Marshall Perry (No. 3), Harper Pumroy (No. 4) and Walker (No. 5) won singles titles. Oxford's Ashley Paulson won the NO. 6 singles title.
Teams received two points for each singles win and three in doubles. The three doubles divisions were played Friday.
Oxford boys win
In the boys division, Oxford won for the fifth straight year. The Yellow Jackets scored 35 points, followed by Faith Christian (20), Donoho (5) and Pleasant Valley (0).
Half of Oxford's teams are triplets: No. 1 singles player Dev Patel, No. 2 Jay Patel and No. 5 Shiv Patel.
Faith Christian sophomore Eli Mitchell won his first Red Wilder championship when he finished first at No. 1 singles. Faith Christian teammate Josh Goode won at No. 2 singles. They also combined to win No. 1 doubles Friday.
Oxford's Josh Whaley won at No. 3, while teammate Cade Hilbun won at No. 4. Donoho's Sam Ballard won at No. 5, and Oxford's Blake Ramsey won at No. 6.
Saturday's singles
Girls results
No. 1 Singles: Claire Hillman (D) d. Meagan Ford (F), 10-1; Hillman (D) d. Maci Meadows (PV), 10-0; Andrea Trifas (J) d. Jaylon Santivasci (O), 10-0; Finals: Hillman (D) d. Trifas (J), 10-3.
No. 2 Singles: Anna Duke (J) d. Bailey Schultz (PV), 10-5; Duke (J) d. Lauren Holder (F), 10-6; L.G. Draper (D) d. Abigail Reiner (O), 10-3; Finals: Draper (D) d. Duke (J), 10-0.
No. 3 Singles: Mikaela Watkins (J) d. Chloe Cram (PV), 10-6; Jasmine Brown (O) d. Watkins (J), 10-1; Mary Marshall Perry (D) d. Sara Kats (F), 10-0; Finals: Perry (D) d. Brown (O), 10-2.
No. 4 Singles: Channing Gallahar (O) d. Tyler Grace Reyes (J), 10-1; Harper Pumroy (D) d. Gallahar (O), 10-3; Allie Fulsom (F) d. McKenzley Hulsey (PV), 10-0; Finals: Pumroy (D) d. Fulsom (F), 10-4.
No. 5 Singles: Isabella Diaz (F) d. Miniya Vann (J), 10-5; Diaz (F) d. Rebecca Travis (PV), 10-2; Claire Walker (D) d. Sophia Gillilan (O), 10-2; Finals: Walker (D) d. Diaz (F), 10-5.
No. 6 Singles: Ashley Paulson (O) d. Blair Kitchens (D), 10-2; Paulson (O) d. Braylee Humphrey (PV), 10-0; Annie Minish (F) d. Sarah Francis (J), 11-10 (7-3); Finals: Paulson (O) d. Minish (F), 10-0.
Boys results
No. 1 Singles: Eli Mitchell (F) d. Andrew Johnson (PV), 10-1; Dev Patel (O) d. Garrett Ortho (D), 10-1; Finals: Mitchell (F) d. Patel (O), 10-1.
No. 2 Singles: Josh Goode (F) d. Zack Cater (D), 10-1; Jay Patel (O) d. Knox Taylor (PV), 10-5; Finals: Good (F) d. Patel (O), 10-6.
No. 3 Singles: Gavin Randall (F) d. Alec Vess (PV), 10-2; Josh Whaley (O) d. Lucas Elliott (D), 10-0; Finals: Whaley (O) d. Randall (F), 10-1.
No. 4 Singles: Cade Hilbun (O) d. Joshua Muse (F), 10-1; Cainan Stacks (D) d. Undreah Watts (PV), 10-0; Finals: Hilbun (O) d. Stacks (D), 10-0.
No. 5 Singles: Evan Smith (F) d. Aiden Lloyd (PV), 10-0; Sam Ballard (D) d. Shiv Patel (O), 10-2; Finals: Ballard (D) d. Smith (F), 10-2.
No. 6 Singles: Aiden Elliott (F) d. Bruce Downey (D), default; Finals: Blake Ramsey (O) d. Elliott (F), 10-0.
Friday's doubles
Girls results
No. 1 Doubles: Abigail Reimer/Channing Gallahar (O) d. Andrea Trifas/Anna Duke (J), 10-8; Reimer/Gallahar (O) d. Lauren Holder/Meagan Ford (F), 10-3; Mary Marshall Perry/LG Draper (D) d. Maci Meadows/Bailey Shultz (PV), 10-0; Finals: Perry/Draper (D) d. Reimer/Gallahar (O), 10-1.
No. 2 Doubles: Allie Fulsom/Sarah Kats (F) d. Mikaela Watkins/Tyler Grace Reyes (J), 10-8; Claire Hillman/Claire Walker (D) d. Fulsom/Kats (F), 10-0; Caroline Rogers/Jasmine Brown (O) d. Chloe Cram/McKenzley Hulsey (PV), 10-1; Finals: Hillman/Walker (D) d. Rogers/Brown (O), 10-1.
No. 3 Doubles: Sarah Francis/Miniya Vann (J) d. Isabella Diaz/Annie Minish (F), 10-6; Victoria Robinson/Ashley Paulson (O) d. Francis/Vann(J), 10-3; Harper Pumroy/Blair Kitchens (D) d. Rebecca Travis/Braylee Humphrey (PV), 10-0; Finals: Pumroy/Kitchens (D) d. Robinson/Paulson (O), 10-1.
Boys results
No. 1 Doubles: Josh Goode/Eli Mitchell (F) d. Knox Taylor/Andrew Johnson (PV), 10-0; Shiv Patel/Dev Patel (O) d. Garrett Orth/Lucas Elliot (D), 10-2; Finals: Goode/Mitchell (F) d. Patel/Patel (O), 10-2.
No. 2 Doubles: Zach Cater/Marshall Twigg (D) d. Evan Smith/Gavin Randall (F), 10-8; Josh Waley/Cade Hilbun (O) d. Alec Johnson/Knox Taylor (PV), 10-0. Finals: Whaley/Hilbun (O) d. Cater/Twigg (D), 10-0.
No. 3 Doubles: Blake Ramsey/Kye McEwen (O) d. Aiden Elliott/Joshua Muse (F), 10-5; Finals: Ramsey/McEwen (O) d. Sam Ballard/Cainan Stacks (D), 10-1.