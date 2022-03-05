Red Wilder Invitational: Donoho girls, Faith Christian boys wrap up prep tennis crowns

Donoho's girls won the Red Wilder tournament for the seventh straight time Saturday at Oxford Lake, while Faith Christian's boys won for the first time since 2015.
Faith interrupted an Oxford streak of five straight victories.
For Donoho, Claire Hillman won a singles title for the fourth straight year. She took the No. 1 singles crown Saturday. In the No. 1 singles slot for the boys, Oxford freshman Kye McEwen upset defending champion Eli Mitchell, a junior from Faith Christian.
Teams earned three points for each doubles win and two in singles. The doubles rounds were Friday, followed by the singles Saturday. Donoho's girls scored 50 points after sweeping all six singles divisions and all three in doubles. Oxford was second with 16 points, followed by Faith Christian (12). Jacksonville and Pleasant Valley didn't score.
In the boys' standings, Faith Christian had 38 points, followed by Oxford (22), Donoho (20), Jacksonville (4) and Pleasant Valley (3).
Girls' results
No. 1 Singles: Claire Hillman (D) d. Abigail Reimer (O), 10-1; Hillman (D) d. Chloe Cram (PV), 10-0; Meagan Ford (F) d. Mikaela Watkins (J), 10-1. Finals — Hillman (D) d. Ford (F), 10-0.
No. 2 Singles: Lily Grace Draper (D) d. Caroline Rogers (O), 10-1; Draper (D) d. Tyler Grace Reyes (J), 10-0; Alli Folsom (F) d. Mackenzley Hulsey (PV), 10-3. Finals — Draper (D) d. Folsom (F), 10-1.
No. 3 Singles: Lauren Holder (F) d. Braylee Humphrey (PV), 10-1; Mary Marshall Perry (D) d. Holder (F), 10-0; Ashley Paulson (O) d. Miniya Vann (J), 10-0. Finals — Perry (D) d. Holder (F), 10-3.
No. 4 Singles: Harper Pumroy (D) d. Rileigh Maye (PV), 10-0; Pumroy (D) d. Isabella Diaz (F), 10-0; Jasmine Brown (O) d. Sakura Inada (J), 10-4. Finals — Pumroy (D) d. Brown (O), 10-3.
No. 5 Singles: Annie Minish (F) d. Emily Cathey (J), 11-9; Blair Kitchen (D) d. Claire Maniscalco (O), 10-1. Finals — Kitchen (D) d. Minish (F), 10-0.
No. 6 Singles: Anne Marie Harris (D) d. Nyla Reyes (J), 10-0; Victoria Robinson (O) d. Kelsey Brown (F), 10-5. Finals — Harris (D) d. Robinson (O), 10-0.
No. 1 Doubles: Abigail Reimer/Caroline Rogers (O) d. Chloe Cram/Mackenzie Hulsey (PV), 10-2; Claire Hillman/Lily Grace Draper (D) d. Allie Folsom/Meagan Ford (F), 10-0. Finals — Hillman/Draper (D) d. Reimer/Rogers (O), 10-2.
No. 2 Doubles: Mary Marshall Perry/Harper Pumroy (D) d. Braylee Humphrey/Rileigh Maye (PV), 10-0; Ashley Paulson/Jasmine Brown (O) d. Lauren Holder/Isabella Diaz (F), 10-1. Finals — Perry/Pumroy (D) d. Paulson/Brown (O), 10-6.
No. 3 Doubles: Blair Kitchen/Anna Marie Harris (D) d. Annie Minish/Kelsey Brown (F), 10-0. Finals — Kitchen/Harris (D) d. Claire Maniscalco/Victoria Robinson (O), 10-1.
Boys' results
No. 1 Singles: Eli Mitchell (F) d. Josh Hughes (PV), 10-0; Mitchell (F) d. Zach Cater (D), 10-3; Kye McEwen (O) d. Robert Trifas (J), 10-2. Finals — McEwen (O) d. Mitchell (F), 10-6.
No. 2 Singles: Parth Patel (O) d. Ryan Eubanks (PV), 10-0; Patel (O) d. Nate Smith (J), 10-1; Josh Goode (F) d. Rishi Reddy (D), 10-4. Finals — Goode (F) d. Patel (O), 10-1.
No. 3 Singles: Anthony Calloway (D) d. Alec Vess (PV), 10-4; Joshua Muse (F) d. Calloway (O), 10-5; Bruce Downey (D) d. Jack Dingler (J), 10-3. Finals — Joshua Muse (F) d. Downey (D), 10-7.
No. 4 Singles: Charlie Wright (J) d. Xander Johnson (PV), 10-1; Marshall Twigg (D) d. Wright (J), 10-5; Gavin Randall (F) d. Om Patel (O), 10-2. Finals — Randall (F) d. Twigg (D), 10-5.
No. 5 Singles: Garrett Orth (D) d. Aiden Lloyd (PV) 10-1; Orth (D) d. Luke Alvidrez (J), 10-4; Jackson Randall (O) d. Evan Smith (F), 10-3. Finals — Orth (D) d. Randall (O), 10-6.
No. 6 Singles: Charlie Stem (J) d. Undreah Watts (PV), 10-8; Aiden Elliott (F) d. Noah Brothers (O), 10-4. Finals — Elliott (F) d. Stem (J), 10-3.
No. 1 Doubles: Kye McEwen/Anthony Calloway (O) d. Ryan Eubanks/Xander Johnson (PV) 10-0; Eli Mitchell/Josh Goode (F) d. Zach Cater/Marshall Twigg (D) 10-1. Finals — Mitchell/Goode (F) d. McEwen/Calloway (O), 10-2.
No. 2 Doubles: Parth Patel/Om Patel (O) d. Rishi Reddy/Cainan Stacks (D), 10-7; Evan Smith/Gaivn Randall (F) d. Alec Vess/Aiden Lloyd (PV), 10-0. Finals — Smith/Randall (F) d. Patel/Patel (O), 10-4.
No 3 Doubles: Garrett Orth/Bruce Downey (D) d. Aiden Elliot/Joshua Muse (F), 10-4; Undreah Watts/Josh Hughes (PV) d. Jackson Randall/Noah Brothers (O), 10-8. Finals — Orth/Downey (D) d. Watts/Hughes (PV), 10-1.