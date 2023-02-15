RED MAMBA STRIKES: Odam goes off for 59 in Piedmont's sub-regional win

PIEDMONT — Tuesday’s Class 3A sub-regional game was Piedmont senior point guard Alex Odam’s final basketball game on his home court, and Odam treated Bulldog fans with a special show.
Hokes Bluff fans got to watch, too, but probably didn’t find Odam’s game special at all.
Piedmont built a 12-point lead at halftime then ran away from Hokes Bluff in the fourth quarter for a 94-64 victory. In the process, Odam scored a school-record 59 points on 23 2-point field goals, one 3-pointer and a 10-for-10 game at the free throw line. Later, he denied entering the game looking for a career night.
“They’re a good team,” Odam said of Hokes Bluff. “I knew I was going to have to have a good one but all of us were going to have to have a good one to beat them. We played really well.”
The Bulldogs led 50-38 at halftime, and Odam already had scored 47 points.
“You get in like a rhythm and it’s like nobody can stop you,” Odam said. “It don’t matter. Every time you come down the court you’re looking for a shot.”
JoJo Odam, Piedmont’s head coach and Alex’s father, said at halftime the discussion in the Piedmont locker room centered on Jordan Presley, Hokes Bluff’s 6-foot-5 senior guard, who had 18 of his team’s 38 first-half points. The elder Odam said he heard someone in the crowd say Alex had over 40 points in the first half as the Bulldogs were coming back to the court.
“I knew he had a lot but I didn’t realize it was that. … I don’t even know if we really ran a lot of sets. We were just letting him make plays,” the coach said. “He was making them, feeling it and getting hot so we just let him go.”
In the second half, Alex Odam defended against Presley. Odam didn’t shut Presley down but held him to 11 second-half points and seemed to disrupt the flow of the Eagles’ offense. Each team had 13 points in the third quarter. Odam scored just two points in the third then added 10 points in the fourth helping the Bulldogs to a 31-13 advantage in the final quarter.
Sophomore Ishmael Bethel led the fourth quarter charge for Piedmont with 12 points. Bethel had not scored in the first three quarters. Rollie Pinto had a more conventional 12 points for the Bulldogs, with three in the first quarter, five in the third and four in the fourth.
Landon Davenport scored eight of Hokes Bluff’s 13 in the fourth and Presley had the remaining five. Presley finished with 29 points, and Davenport ended with 13.
Piedmont (24-5) will meet Geraldine in the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Geraldine downed Susan Moore 78-55 on Tuesday to advance.
“The energy level, we really picked it up on defense,” the younger Odam said. “Especially the second half, I thought we played as good as we’ve played all year on defense. If we can keep that up going into Jacksonville I think we’re as good as anybody down there.”
Apparently, playing Hokes Bluff brings out the best in Piedmont scorers. According to research by the late Mike Naugher, Piedmont’s sports historian, the school’s previous single-game record of 51 points was scored by the late Danny Bryan in a 103-47 win over Hokes Bluff on Feb. 11, 1966.
