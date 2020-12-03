Recruiting: With Nick Saban on line one, Anniston two-sport star Kite faces a choice

Antonio Kite has shown the recruiting market has a place for a 6-foot-2 point guard who seemingly sees things before they happen.
He’s learning there’s an even greater market for a 6-2 defensive back who sees things before they happen … and has 4.4-second 40-yard dash speed to boot.
The rush of Division I football offers after Kite’s first football season since 2017 has caused him to join the rest of us in rethinking his future.
“I’m open,” the junior two-sport standout from Anniston said.
That’s quite a difference from this time a year ago, when the vision of Kite’s future involved slashing through the lane en route to creative reverse layups and launching 3-pointers with impunity.
He still does all of that. He does it well enough to garner offers from Alabama, Mississippi State, UAB and Alabama State.
He’s the basketball player whose reputation preceded his varsity arrival two years ago, and he’s validated his heralding. A more exciting basketball player one won’t find in these parts.
One season back in football, a sport he played through eighth grade, produced one eye-opening highlights video. Anniston assistant football coach Bradley Ball sent it to coaches around the country two weeks ago, and Kite has a lot more to consider.
Penn State and Jacksonville State offered first. UAB, Troy and Alabama State weren’t far behind. Alabama offered Friday, with Nick Saban talking directly to Kite. Tennessee and Florida State joined the fray this week.
Kite just got his first rating from a major recruiting website, with 247sports starting him as a three-star athlete.
The football recruiting world is catching up to Kite, and they’re to be forgiven for taking this long. He didn’t play football for two years and didn’t participate in team camps last summer, for the same reason nobody else did.
“Last year, it was COVID hitting, and they canceled all of them,” Ball said.
If reports about promising vaccines turn into reality in time, Kite plans to join his Anniston teammates at Auburn, Alabama and UAB camps.
“UAB does a big megacamp where over 60 different universities show up, and they look at guys go through drills,” said Ball, who handles recruiting for Anniston’s players. “With him, the way his recruiting is going right now, he’ll be invited to different Rivals camp series.”
Anniston sophomore offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry was invited to an invitation-only camp in Atlanta last year. His offers include South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida State and Penn State.
McElderry’s invitation came after he started as a freshman. Kite’s rain of football offers came after his first varsity season.
He played football through eighth grade but stepped back from it, choosing focus on his promising basketball career. Even then, people close to him advised him otherwise.
“My uncle said, don’t put all your eggs in one basket,” Kite said.
Ball asked Kite to think about coming back out for football in February. Kite nibbled then bit, but Ball had to reassure others.
“He told me he was playing, and then the next day he came to school, his mom (Angela) didn’t want him to play,” Ball said. “I got on the phone and talked to his mom about it, and she didn’t want him to get hurt or risk his basketball career.
“I don’t know what he said to her, but he came on out there.”
So, what did Kite show in 2020, his first year back in football?
He started the season at cornerback then moved to free safety at midseason, a move that let him see the whole field and use some of the same instincts he uses in basketball. He became a ball hawk, breaking on six interceptions.
Two of those came in the Center Point game, his first game at safety.
Kite also quickly answered the question of whether he could re-embrace the physicality of football after two years of playing basketball only.
“I know he can cover because he’s just an athlete,” Ball said. “Myself personally, I wanted to see how physical he was and could he hit. The first day of practice, the pads were popping, so I said, ‘OK, he’s for real.’”
Kite’s willingness to hit stands out on his highlights tape. It came up when Saban talked to him.
“He said I was very physical and athletic,” Kite said.
Saban played defensive back at Kent State and made his bones coaching defensive backs, before he became a coordinator then head coach. He’s coached the position on the collegiate and NFL levels and remains hands-on with it, at Alabama.
Saban has turned out several NFL defensive backs just in his 14 seasons at Alabama and clearly liked what he saw on Kite’s video.
“In talking with Coach Saban, they said he can play anywhere in the secondary … corner, safety or nickel,” Ball said. “It’s just because of his skill set and how physical he is, he can play toward the line of scrimmage and be that third defensive back.”
Ball said Florida State and Tennessee talked immediate playing time for Kite.
It means Kite faces more than a college decision. He must choose a sport, and he said he’s open to a chance to play both sports.
He said he plans to wait until signing day, about 14 months from now.
“It’s just where I fit in best,” he said.