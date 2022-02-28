Recruiting: Weaver's Lawrence twins sign with Stillman for two sports

WEAVER — Tiana and Taylor Lawrence arrived in this world as twins, and they’ll go to college together as two-sport athletes.
The Weaver seniors made it official today, signing to play softball and volleyball and giving their high school softball coach a dilemma for visits to Tuscaloosa.
“I’ll have to skip Alabama softball and go right to Stillman,” Gary Atchley said.
Both Lawrence sisters were All-Calhoun County softball players in 2021, and Tiana was all-county in volleyball.
Scenes from today's signing at Weaver. Tiana and Taylor Lawrence will play softball and volleyball for Stillman College. pic.twitter.com/JQJbz2avQb— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 28, 2022
“We are bringing volleyball back this fall,” Stillman softball and volleyball coach Joel Penfield said. “We’re looking forward to having them in both sports.”
Penfield said he expects both Lawrence twins will play multiple positions.
“We’re looking for middle infielders, and we’re always looking for outfielders,” he said. “Both of them can play different positions.”
Tiana and Taylor Lawrence read prepared remarks before signing, tearing up as Tiana read her dedication to Atchley. They arrived at their decisions after attending “a bunch of college camps,” Tiana said.
“We just fell in love with Stillman,” Tiana said. “He (Penfield) invited us to come and visit it this fall, and it was a beautiful campus.”
Taylor called the opportunity to play two sports “a bonus.” As for the chance for both to play at the same school?
“It was really good, especially to be just two hours from our hometown,” she said. “It just felt like home.”