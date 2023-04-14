 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recruiting: Sylacauga's Cochran picks CACC baseball

Aidan Cochran

Aidan Cochran, left, has signed with Central Alabama Community College.

 Courtesy photo

SYLACAUGA — It all makes perfect sense to Sylacauga senior outfielder Aidan Cochran.

The three-year starter, without hesitation, signed a baseball scholarship with Central Alabama Community College on Friday afternoon. Cochran was in the moment and in the Sylacauga High library.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.