Recruiting: Sylacauga's Cochran picks CACC baseball

SYLACAUGA — It all makes perfect sense to Sylacauga senior outfielder Aidan Cochran.
The three-year starter, without hesitation, signed a baseball scholarship with Central Alabama Community College on Friday afternoon. Cochran was in the moment and in the Sylacauga High library.
The Aggies' baseball star loved every minute of it, too. Cochran was more than willing to tell why he was getting this scholarship chance.
“I can hit, and I can play anywhere,” Cochran said.
He can play right field, left field and catcher with apparent ease.
He has deceptive speed, and forever he is looking to make a game-changing play in the field or in the batter’s box. Cochran hit for the cycle against Winterboro earlier this season, while going 4-for-4 with five RBIs.
And his home run soared out of the baseball park, hitting the green grass on the other side of the fence at a distance of 320 feet. Aidan Cochran can play this game at a high baseball level.
“I’m fast, and I’m a contact hitter,” Cochran said. “I’m pretty competitive, and the sky's the limit.”
Cochran has some all-star numbers, too, for the Sylacauga Aggies. This spring the 5-foot-10, 160-pounder is hitting .439 with 20 RBIs, 17 runs, eight doubles, two triples and eight stolen bases.
No wonder Alexander City-based Central Alabama offered Cochran a baseball scholarship.
“He is the most consistent batter in our lineup,” Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell said. “Aidan is also a plus-outfielder and a plus-catcher. He is a natural talent.”
Cochran could get consistent playing time as a freshman next season with the Central Alabama Trojans. The CACC signee is expected to play either left field or catcher.
He is the son of John and Cayce Cochran of Sylacauga. They both assume their baseball-playing son will achieve plenty at Central Alabama Community College.
“He has a work ethic, and Aidan is a good student,” John Cochran said. “He’s been playing baseball since he was nine. I think he can start right away.”
Bell predicts the very same thing for Aidan Cochran.
“He’s a hard-contact hitter,” Bell said. “Aidan can walk right in and play. He will be a day-one starter. Aidan is focused.”
