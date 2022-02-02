Recruiting: Stealthy Ennis stealth recruit no more

OHATCHEE — Eli Ennis was never a stealth talent for Ohatchee. Every opponent knew he was the guy to stop, and few could do it.
As of Wednesday, Ennis is no longer a stealth recruit.
A major player in Ohatchee’s football success for three years, the senior quarterback/defensive back/linebacker signed with NCAA Division I-FCS member Nicholls State. Ohatchee held a National Signing Day ceremony to honor his achievement.
He committed after visiting Nicholls this past weekend and made it official Wednesday, ending a largely quiet recruitment for one of Calhoun County’s top football players.
He’ll sign as a linebacker/strong safety prospect.
He chose Nicholls after a recruitment that included interest from Faulkner and Jacksonville State under now-former head coach John Grass.
“Coach told me about all of this, and we got up there and started talking,” Ennis said. “It was like, ‘This is it.’”
Ennis was a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state pick and first-team Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County pick in 2021.The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior rushed for 2,287 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.
On defense, he had 60 tackles, including three for loss, and four interceptions.
He scored 39 total touchdowns and was a key figure in Ohatchee victories over Piedmont and Anniston in 2020 and 2021. The Indians also won a region title in 2019, Ennis’ first season as starting quarterback.
He comes with measurables and runs a legitimate 4.5-second 40-yard dash, Ohatchee coach Chris Findley said. It just took time for colleges to find him.
“That’s what I’ve never understood,” Findley said. “He’s got everything that you’re looking for. … He makes every play that you’d want to see a guy make, both sides of the ball.
“I’ve not understood the lack of offers, but we’re glad it worked out.”
Ennis also stayed largely quiet about his recruitment on social media.
“He’s a little more private,” Findley said. “He doesn’t publicize it, but he scheduled the visit and committed while he’s on the visit. He’s known for a while.”