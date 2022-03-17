Recruiting: Spring Garden’s Chaz Pope celebrates commitment to Berry College football

SPRING GARDEN — Berry College made Chaz Pope’s long-held dream of playing sports in college a reality and Thursday afternoon Pope’s family, coaches, teammates and friends joined him in Spring Garden High School’s old gym to celebrate. There was cake, lots of cake, iced in Berry colors and there were photographs, lots and lots and lots of photographs.
“Ever since I was little I’ve always wanted to play college sports but I didn’t know if I wanted it to be baseball or football. … It just so happened I fell in love with football after my ninth-grade year on varsity. I enjoyed it my seventh- and eighth-grade years. I knew I really liked it but baseball still had a little edge on it but after my ninth-grade year I knew (football) was my favorite,” Pope said Thursday afternoon when all the photos had been taken.
Pope’s senior season as Spring Garden’s quarterback on offense and a safety on defense was cut short by a broken leg suffered in the win over Hokes Bluff the fifth game of the season. He said it crossed his mind that the injury could cost him his opportunity to prove himself at the college level but he didn’t dwell on the injury.
“I kind of looked at it like God has a plan for everything,” Pope said. “He knew what He was doing all along. I’ve just got to live through it and see what happens.”
Berry is an NCAA Division III school and plays in the Southern Athletic Association. Current head coach Tony Kunczewski started Berry’s football program in 2012 and is the only head coach Berry has ever known.
Pope said former Spring Garden teammate Luke Welsh, now playing at Berry, lobbied on his behalf with Berry’s coaches throughout basketball season and at the same time encouraged Pope to consider joining the Vikings. Pope then told Spring Garden head coach Jason Howard he would like to see about going to Berry.
“He put in a good word for me. It just took off from there,” Pope said.
After talking with Kunczewski by phone “a couple of times” Pope made a visit to Berry.
“I got to talk with pretty much all the coaches. I just liked all of them. They were all nice and outgoing and made sure to talk to me,” Pope said. “It just felt like where I needed to be.”
Berry is recruiting Pope to play safety. Howard feels Pope is a bargain for the Vikings.
“I think they’re getting a steal. … I think Chaz is a solid Division II ballplayer. With the transfer portal, your Division II schools especially are not taking any high school seniors so what’s happening is your NAIA schools and Division III schools are getting Division II and lower Division I talent,” Howard said. “I think that’s what Berry is getting with Chaz. He is a solid Division II talent that because of the portal is going to be playing at Division II. That’s what Coach K (Kunczewski) thinks,too.”
Howard added that Pope was equally valuable to the Panthers on offense and defense but in Howard’s judgment he is a more talented defensive back.