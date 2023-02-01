 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Piedmont's Thomas Propst signs with West Georgia

Piedmont's Thomas Propst has signed to play at West Georgia.

 Photo courtesy of Jean Blackstone

PIEDMONT — New West Georgia football signee Thomas Propst is the poster child for the maxim that good things come to those who work hard.

Propst and his family moved to Piedmont before his junior year of high school. As a junior, he played junior varsity football for the Bulldogs, got on the field as a special teams player for the varsity but didn’t catch a varsity pass.

