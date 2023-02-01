Recruiting: Piedmont's Thomas Propst signs with West Georgia

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
PIEDMONT — New West Georgia football signee Thomas Propst is the poster child for the maxim that good things come to those who work hard.
Propst and his family moved to Piedmont before his junior year of high school. As a junior, he played junior varsity football for the Bulldogs, got on the field as a special teams player for the varsity but didn’t catch a varsity pass.
“I just wanted to fit in the first year and see how I could help the team. The following year, I wanted to have a really good year,” Propst said. “If I played offense or defense, it didn’t really matter to me.”
He became a receiver for the Bulldogs’ offense. Coach Steve Smith said Piedmont used Propst in three or four receiver roles, giving the Bulldogs the luxury of going to different formations without changing personnel on the field. Despite missing two games with an injury, he caught 46 passes, third on the team, for 672 yards, second on the team.
“He worked to earn what he got this year and made himself into an all-county player and a guy who was a valuable part of our offense,” Smith said.
Playing as a slot receiver, Propst also showed he was a gritty player.
“You’ve got to be gutsy. You’ve got to be tough because you know you’re going to get hit,” Smith said of the mentality necessary to catch the ball in the middle of the field. “Two or three times this year, I can remember him getting hit and just getting doubled over. He’d bounce right up, go back to the huddle and play the next play.”
His toughness and improvement apparently caught the attention of University of West Georgia head coach David Dean and wide receivers coach K.J. Parmer. They called, Propst visited and “fell in love with the place.”
On Wednesday, he signed the scholarship papers making him a member of the West Georgia Wolves. West Georgia is a Division II school based in Carrollton, Ga.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.