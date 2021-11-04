Recruiting: Piedmont's Estes signs to play baseball for CVCC

PIEDMONT — Almost a year after a fire destroyed his home, Austin Estes had a day of homecomings Thursday.
The Piedmont multisport standout and his family moved into their new home after 10 months of renting in Jacksonville, and he made it official with his home for college baseball.
The senior pitcher/outfielder/shortstop signed to play for Chattahoochee Valley Community College at a ceremony at Piedmont High School.
"It's not something to look forward to, moving in a new home again, but it's very fun," Estes said. "I'm blessed to be able to sign with Chattahoochee Valley."
Estes will join former Bulldog Brant Deerman at CVCC.
Estes was most valuable player of the 2021 Calhoun County tournament and The Star's 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year. He was also an Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state pick as a utility player.
For the 2021 season, he batted .364 with a .458 on-base percentage, 36 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.
On the mound, he was 8-0 with two saves. He got the 14-10 victory over Oxford in the county final, working the final 3 1/3 innings in relief.
He posted a 1.11 ERA with 58 strikeouts and gave up just seven earned runs in 44 1/3 innings over 16 appearances.
Only an elbow injury suffered in Game 3 of the third-round playoff series could slow Estes down, but he still gave it a go in the semifinals at Phil Campbell. He moved to the outfield and made underhanded throws in the first two games and played only as a designated hitter in Game 3.
"He's super competitive, and I think that's what gets him to where he's at," Piedmont baseball coach Matt Deerman said.
Estes is also an all-state wide receiver and kick returner in football. He's run indoor track for Piedmont and plans to compete in wrestling this year, resuming a sport he played in elementary school at Weaver.
Besides his competitiveness, Estes is known for speed.
"The 2020 team was, by far, the fastest team we've had, but he's on a different level," Matt Deerman said. "It doesn't show as much on the base paths because he has short legs. A lot of times, you have to have long legs to get from first to third faster, but you watch that guy go in the outfield, and it's unbelievable.
"He's got a high baseball IQ. You put that with speed, and it makes him a really special player."
Decor at Thursday's signing ceremony included a long table full of Estes' sports mementos, many items having been replaced after the fire with the help of community donations.
"Besides the stuff that I got this year for baseball season, everything was replaced," he said. "The patches on the letterman's jacket, that's the second letterman's jacket I've got.
"I don't know if we paid for anything. They replaced everything. It's awesome."