Recruiting: Piedmont trio signs; Estes to play two sports at Delta State

Time brought Austin Estes more options, and the Piedmont senior will get the chance to be a two-sport standout in college.
The senior wide receiver/kick returner in football and outfielder/shortstop/pitcher in baseball made the switch official Wednesday, signing with Delta State two months after signing to play baseball for Chattahoochee Valley Community College.
He joined Piedmont teammate Omarion Foster, a wide receiver and defensive back, in signing with Delta State. Piedmont linebacker Landon Smart signed his letter of intent with Davidson, which will announce its second batch of signees in March.
Piedmont will have a ceremony to honor its signees in March.
Because junior colleges are not governed by the NCAA, Estes could back out of his commitment to CVCC and take the later-arriving, two-sport offer from Delta State, an NCAA Division II program.
The Delta State scholarship will also cover more of his cost.
Esters, Foster and Smart were first-team all-state selections in 2021 and key players in Piedmont’s run to its fifth Class 3A state title. Smart was one of three finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 3A lineman of the year, an award which also encompasses linebackers.
Estes caught 59 passes for 1,148 yards, rushed for 115 yards and amassed 399 yards in kickoff and punt returns. He tied quarterback Jack Hayes’ team-high 21 touchdowns.
Foster played primarily defensive back and receiver when needed. He was a key figure on both sides of the ball in Piedmont’s semifinal victory over Saks and state-final comeback against Montgomery Academy.
He caught 12 passes for 193 yards and six touchdowns, with four of those touchdowns coming in the state semifinals and final. He also snagged eight interceptions, returning three for touchdowns.
Smart led Piedmont with 152 tackles. He was second on the team with nine tackles for loss, including five sacks.