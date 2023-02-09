Recruiting: Piedmont celebrates as Hanson, Hayes sign with Snead State baseball

PIEDMONT — A pair of life-long friends and teammates are getting a chance to play college baseball together.
On Thursday, Piedmont High School celebrated two of their own, seniors Jack Hayes and Max Hanson, signing scholarships to play baseball at Snead State Community College. Like Piedmont, Snead State has a winning program, compiling 42 victories last season and capturing the Alabama Community College Conference championship and a trip to the NJCAA world series in Junction, Colo.
Hayes is expected to play third base, while Hanson will be in the outfield.
"It's really special to sign with Jack," Hanson said after he and Hayes posed for plenty of pictures with friends, family, teammates, classmates and each other. "We've played together probably since we were 4 years old. Every field that you could come up to that says 'Piedmont,' we probably played somehow on that field."
Hayes, a first-team all-state performer in both football and baseball, set a school record last season as he hit .472. His 64 RBIs are a school record, too, and he also holds school career marks with 182 hits and 175 RBIs.
Hanson hit .376 last season for Piedmont and had an on-base percentage of .464. He had 53 hits and 41 RBIs. He also stole 11 bases in 12 attempts.
Hayes and Hanson helped Piedmont to a runner-up finish in the Class 3A baseball tournament.
They've got another chance to win a state title this spring as they finish out their senior year. Hayes said he's looking forward to the season, now that he has his immediate collegiate future decided.
"Just have fun now that this is over and the stress is done," he said. "Have fun my senior year and do the best I can do."
Hanson said he and Hayes didn't make an agreement originally on which school they would attend. Instead, it was just good luck.
"Jack went on a visit before me, and I knew when I went on a visit, I was going to commit as soon as they gave me an offer," Hanson said. "They did, and I told Jack. A week later, he committed."
Hanson added he appreciates that Snead State has a winning program under fourth-year coach Casey Underwood. Also, playing in college was a dream for Hanson.
"It's something I've always wanted to do, and it's a great opportunity that the coaches there put trust in me to be able to play at their school," he said.
Hayes explored playing college football. He finished his high school career as the AHSAA's all-time leader in passing yards (11,024), total yards (15,023), passing touchdowns (159) and total passing and rushing touchdowns (223).
The right football offers didn't flood Hayes’ way, but he said he's happy to fully focus on baseball. He said he has no regrets.
"The only regret is out of my control, so I really can't help that," he said. "But, I think I did all I could do."
