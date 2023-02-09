 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recruiting: Piedmont celebrates as Hanson, Hayes sign with Snead State baseball

PIEDMONT — A pair of life-long friends and teammates are getting a chance to play college baseball together.

On Thursday, Piedmont High School celebrated two of their own, seniors Jack Hayes and Max Hanson, signing scholarships to play baseball at Snead State Community College. Like Piedmont, Snead State has a winning program, compiling 42 victories last season and capturing the Alabama Community College Conference championship and a trip to the NJCAA world series in Junction, Colo.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.