Recruiting: Oxford's Mitchell commits to SEC school

Oxford's Miguel Mitchell will, indeed, play his college football in the SEC.
After decommitting from Vanderbilt, Mitchell announced Sunday his commitment to Florida. He made the announcement on Twitter.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety had narrowed his choices to Florida and Tennessee on Thursday. He also received offers from Oregon, LSU, Southern Cal and Northwestern, among others.
He initially planned to sign in the early period, in December, but changed his mind and will sign on Feb. 2, the start of the traditional signing period.
Mitchell said he's sold on new Florida head coach Billy Napier, hired to replace Dan Mullen.
"It's a great time to be a Gator," Mitchell said. "Coach Napier is about to turn the program into a dynasty, and I truly believe that. The new staff is great."
Mitchell is an all-state defensive back who also saw action at running back as a senior. He was Alabama MVP in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, returning an interception 52 yards for a touchdown in Alabama's 20-0 victory on Dec. 11.
His memorable moments for Oxford included his tipped-ball touchdown catch to clinch Oxford's victory at Pinson Valley in 2019. He notably ran nearly the length of the field to make a touchdown-saving tackle after Spanish Fort blocked an Oxford field goal in the 2019 Class 6A final.
He finished the 2021 season with 33 tackles, two interceptions three forced fumbles, eight pass breakups and a blocked field goal. He accounted for 293 yards and three touchdowns on offense.