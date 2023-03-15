 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Oxford's McGrue lands at Snead State

La'Mya McGrue, seated in middle in yellow shirt, with her family, including mom Shavon Wysinger, who is to the right of McGrue.

 Mark Edwards, The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Oxford guard La’Mya McGrue is headed to Snead State Community College to play basketball, but the high school's athletics director, Larry Davidson, playfully teased her that she might not be the best player in the family.

Davidson pointed to McGrue’s mother, Oxford girls basketball assistant coach Shavon Wysinger, and said she was pretty good in her day. Wysinger played at Oxford before graduating in 2002 and then played at Southern Union Community College.

La'Mya McGrue, seated in middle in yellow shirt, with her Oxford High School teammates.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.