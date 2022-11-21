Recruiting: Oxford's George, Keur make it official

Oxford's Noah George and Katie Keur ran their way to Calhoun County cross country titles in October, and the signed Monday to keep running in college.
George signed with Alabama-Huntsville, and Keur signed with UAB.
George won the county meet and set meet and course records two years in a row. He finished this year's race in 16:11.20 to beat his own meet and course record of 16:32.7, which he set last year.
He led Oxford to a 30-31 victory over second-place Pleasant Valley.
George went on to finish fourth at sectional. A slip and fall in the rain and mud doomed him to 21st-place finish at state. He held the No. 1 ranking in Class 6A with a time of 15:36.62 earlier this season.
"Noah George is a household name in 6A athletics," Oxford cross country coach Landon Delozier said during his signing-ceremony speech. "Watching you progress over the years has been so much fun and while others would call your progression over the years 'natural.' I would say it is anything but.
"The input you have put in to hit these marks and the mileage you've done solo isn't 'natural,' and I know first hand there wasn't anything easy about it."
Keur won her first county title in October, finishing in 18:26.62. She was runner-up in 2021.
After winning this year at McClellan, Keur went on to win a sectional title and finish fourth at state.
"I don't know if I have ever been more proud," Delozier said during his speech. "Knowing where you came from in your 10th-grade year, not even being able to finish most races that season, to watching you win county, win section while setting the school record (18:22.30) and fight through the mud of state to place fourth will forever be engraved in my memory."