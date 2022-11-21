 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Oxford's George, Keur make it official

Oxford's Noah George (left) and Katie Keur signed Monday to run cross country collegiately, George at Alabama-Huntsville and Keur at UAB.

 Submitted photo

Oxford's Noah George and Katie Keur ran their way to Calhoun County cross country titles in October, and the signed Monday to keep running in college.

George signed with Alabama-Huntsville, and Keur signed with UAB.