Recruiting: Oxford's Delvon Fegans opts for prep school, 2022 class

OXFORD — Oxford’s Delvon Fegans has opted to improvise, adapt and overcome against the Class of 2021 sports scholarship crunch.
The senior defensive back announced on Twitter that he will take a postgraduate year at a prep school and reclassify for 2022. He’ll play the 2021 season for a prep school, sparring himself lost college eligibility.
Fegans made the announcement Tuesday, a day before Wednesday’s beginning of the December signing period for college football.
Fegans, who lists as a three-star prospect on 247sports, with reported offers from Arkansas State and UAB, hopes to improve his lot with an extra year to develop.
This year’s high-school senior class has found scholarships harder to come by, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and college seniors potentially taking the NCAA’s offer of an extra year of eligibility.
“Just on our team, you think of players like (safety) Rod Elston, who would have more offers in any other year, but colleges are waiting to see what seniors come back,” Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said.
Fegans, younger brother of Arkansas State defensive back Antwon Fegans and older brother to five-star defensive back Trequon Fegans, is a first-team Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selection.