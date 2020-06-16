Recruiting: Oxford baseball’s Winningham, Ray and Sparks sign

OXFORD — After an abnormal baseball season for Oxford, normalcy returned Tuesday with three Yellow Jackets signing to play college ball.
Seniors Dawson Winningham (Southern Union), Dylan Ray (Shorter College) and Wesley Sparks (Southern Union) made it official during a ceremony at Strut’s restaurant in Oxford.
Winningham and Ray received scholarships, and Sparks will go as a preferred walk-on. Winningham and Sparks are first-team Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selections. Winningham, Oxford’s left fielder, batted .433 with four doubles and two triples in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Sparks, a right fielder and pitcher, batted .361 with three doubles.
