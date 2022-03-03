Recruiting: Older Billings glad younger self didn't prevail

Senior Judson Billings had a big day in Donoho’s library Thursday, sitting at a draped and decorated table with his parents and telling stories before putting pen to paper.
A younger Billings looked across the room at his high school football coach, Mark Sanders, and thanked him.
“My eighth-grade self wants to thank Coach Sanders for talking me out of quitting,” Billings said.
Billings and a room full of family and friends — including Oxford High School basketball players Rylan Houck, Kyler Wright, Mike McGraw and Aaron McFarland — marked the occasion of his commitment to Samford University as a preferred walk-on offensive lineman.
The football and baseball standout will put down his big bat after his senior season and focus on life in pads, hoping to prove himself, earn a scholarship and work his way up the depth chart.
Donoho athletics director and head baseball coach Steve Gendron spoke ahead of Billings, retelling a story he’s shared about memories of a younger version of Billings … one Gendron called one of the laziest kids he’d ever coached.
The room, including the 6-foot-3, 275-pound Billings, laughed. The first-team All-Calhoun County pick came a long way to his big day.
To earn the chance to sit before his people in a navy Samford polo and don a red Samford cap, he played through his senior season with a badly sprained ankle. He played his last seven high school games with it, knowing he needed to be on the field to up his chances to play in college.
“He played through it, but he wasn’t the same all year,” Sanders said. “He struggled, but it was tough for him. He stayed tough.
“Old Judson wasn’t as able to pull through and get back out there and wrap it up and play on. I was proud of him for that.”
Ah yes, old Judson.
The younger brother of former two-sport Donoho star Hall Billings, now playing baseball at Huntingdon College, once fancied himself a swimmer. Large young man though he is, he still boasts a strong stroke.
“I’m a natural-born swimmer,” Billings said. “You can ask them (he pointed to Houck). Like, at the lake, I’ll swim across the thing and swim back, and it’s no big deal.
“I can still fly across that water. It’s like a jet ski. You’d be surprised.”
Billings admits that he “hated football” early on, and swimming was just one possible lure from football. That was eighth-grade Judson. Sanders said ninth-grade Judson considered giving up football.
“Another year, he wanted to quit because, I guess, he just didn’t feel good about himself,” Sanders said. “Me and him have had tons of talks over the years about staying with it, about how God’s given him gifts and how he’s going to be able to use them one day. He just doesn’t see it yet.”
Sanders knew. He starred as an offensive lineman at Ashville High School. He earned major-college offers and played for Alabama, when not rehabbing injuries.
“He was like, ‘Just give me one more year,’” Billings said. “We can change you to, like, an all-state offensive lineman and get you where you want to be.”
As for the player Billings became?
“He was a really dominant presence on the field,” Sanders said. “A lot of guys couldn’t handle him.
“He worked a whole lot on his fundamentals, his footwork and technique.
“That was a big part of his growth and, really, honestly, just believing in himself.”
Samford started believing last season. Billings said he attended a camp over the summer and was down when offers didn’t come initially.
“Somewhere in the fall, they texted Coach Sanders and said, ‘Do you have Judson Billings’ phone number?’” Billings said. “From there, it just kind of went.”