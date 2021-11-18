RECRUITING: Ohatchee's Honaker signs with CACC

OHATCHEE — Brent Honaker’s big swing won him a big opportunity to play college baseball.
The Ohatchee senior slugger and former Oxford player signed Thursday to play for Central Alabama Community College.
Honaker credited Ohatchee coach Blake Jennings for helping him get in touch with CACC’s coaching staff.
“I went down there for a tryout,” Honaker said. “We had a conversation, and at the end of that conversation, that’s where I decided I wanted to go.”
Honaker was a second-team Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County pick at catcher as a junior in spring. His highlights included a grand slam against Piedmont in the county semifinals at Choccolocco Park.
For the season, he batted .352 with a .512 on-base percentage, two home runs, 28 RBIs and 12 extra-base hits. He also gunned down 10 base runners and posted a .984 fielding percentage.