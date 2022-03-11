Recruiting: Ohatchee's Galloway to grapple with college wrestling

Troy Galloway won a state wrestling title as a junior and helped get Ohatchee's program within a point of a team state title as a senior.
He'll get the chance to wrestle in college.
Galloway celebrated his choice of Simpson College, an NCAA Division III college based in Indianola, Iowa, during a ceremony at Ohatchee High School on Friday.
Galloway was committed to Huntingdon but visited Simpson on Feb. 23 and flipped.
"My dad said, if you ever get the chance to get out there and see everything, take it," Galloway said. "They are in Iowa, they have really good wrestling programs up there. I went up there and visited for a couple of days, it was just an amazing atmosphere. Teammates were amazing, and the campus was beautiful.
"It seemed like a better fit."
Galloway finished his senior year as Class 1A-4A runnerup in the 195-pound class, losing a 4-3 decision to Madison County's Mason Ellis in the final. Galloway finished 34-4 on the season.
Ohatchee finished second at state to Weaver by one point, 82-81, but improved on a fifth-place finish from 2021. The 2022 Indians became the first Ohatchee wrestling team to win a sectional title.
"Teamwise, everybody did amazing this year," Galloway said. "County runner-up up behind Alexandria, sectional champ, first Ohatchee team to do so.
"It hurts to lose by one point at state, but I'm proud of the team."
Galloway went 35-0 as a junior, pinning Pleasant Valley's Hunter Sallee in the final.
"I couldn't be more proud of Troy," Ohatchee coach Chris Findley said. "Wrestling at the next level has always been a goal of his, and he put in the work to get himself there.
"He's been such a huge part of helping build our wrestling program into what it is today. He has been such a leader for us. We will absolutely miss him, but we're excited for him and know he's going to continue being successful."