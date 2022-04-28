 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Ohatchee's Dunaway headed to Kentucky Christian

Rachel Dunaway signs

Ohatchee's Rachel Dunaway signs Thursday to play volleyball for Kentucky Christian University.

 Submitted photo

Ohatchee outside hitter Rachel Dunaway signed Thursday to play for Kentucky Christian University, an NAIA school in Grayson, Ky.

"They contacted me first in December, and I didn't get to visit until last Wednesday," she said. "I loved it. I felt like, if volleyball didn't pan out for me, it was a school that I'd still love to be there.

"The Christian atmosphere was something I was looking for, and I just fell in love with the coaches and players, everything about it."

The 5-foot-9 Dunaway was a first-team All-Calhoun County player as a senior, helping the Indians to an area title.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

