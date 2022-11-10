 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Ohatchee's Crook makes it official to UAB

OHATCHEE — Jorda Crook’s high school sports career still has a basketball and track season to go, but she’s earned a discussion of how she’ll be remembered in Calhoun County.

The Ohatchee senior will be remembered as one of the county’s most dominant athletes of her varsity years.

