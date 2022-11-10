Recruiting: Ohatchee's Crook makes it official to UAB

OHATCHEE — Jorda Crook’s high school sports career still has a basketball and track season to go, but she’s earned a discussion of how she’ll be remembered in Calhoun County.
The Ohatchee senior will be remembered as one of the county’s most dominant athletes of her varsity years.
She’ll follow the volleyball track to college. She signed with UAB on Wednesday and celebrated during Thursday's ceremony in the Ohatchee High School library.
Crook said her choice of schools “wasn’t close,” though she had offers from Kennesaw State,
“I kind of knew I wanted to go there from the second I went on the visit because it’s a good school for my major, and I love the coaching staff and the girls,” Crook said. “They were really friendly, really welcoming when I went.
“It just felt like home.”
Crook plans to major in biomedical studies and go into nursing. First, she has more years to dominate as an athlete.
As dominant as the reigning Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year has been in basketball, she was more so in volleyball. Her ability to leap and hit downhill, with power, netted 2,035 kills. She also finished with 345 blocks, 873 digs and 264 aces.
WIth 806 kills, 128 blocks, 302 digs and 112 aces as a senior, Crook led Ohatchee to the Calhoun County final. The Indians reached the Elite 8 for the first time in 13 years, and they advanced to the semifinals.
She made the all-tournament team at the Elite 8. She was Class 3A, Area 10 most valuable player and county-tourney offensive MVP.
Crook was selected to the Alabama North All-Star team.
She was first-team all-state in basketball and finalist for Class 3A player of the year. In track, she won a state championship in javelin in May.
Ohatchee head softball coach and assistant volleyball coach Kendall Poe called Crook "a once-in-a-generational type athlete."
Indians volleyball coach Rebecca Hughes knows all too well the dangers of being near one of Crook's downhill power spikes.
"I know for a fact that we as a team were always thankful that she was on our side of the court," Hughes said. "That's one of the things that we always say.
"I can't tell you how many times during practice that I've ducked behind a ball cart, and it still has hit me."
Ohatchee basketball and track coach Bryant Ginn echoed praise of Crook's worth ethic.
"Jorda has God-given ability, but the thing I love, too, is that she works so hard," he said. "She doesn't just take that for granted.
"The other thing is the type of competitor she is. That's something special, the fire, the want to be the best."
