Recruiting: Odam joins Ray Harper's Jacksonville State Gamecocks

PIEDMONT — It’s been a while since Piedmont had a son play basketball at Jacksonville State. Like 1970-71, Danny Bryan’s senior season with the Gamecocks, when JSU was an NCAA Division II program.
Been even longer since a Bulldog played Division I basketball. That would be 1953-54 when Bob Miller captained the Auburn Tigers and averaged a double-double in scoring and rebounding for the Plainsmen.
Senior point guard Alex Odam ended the wait for Piedmont’s next Division I basketball and Gamecock signee shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. That’s when Odam signed the documents accepting a scholarship offer from Jacksonville State and faxed them back to school officials.
On Thursday afternoon, Odam’s family, coaches, teammates and friends gathered in the school’s gym lobby to celebrate with him and take pictures, lots of pictures, more pictures Odam said later than he had ever been a part of. By that time, he’d had an opportunity to catch up on a little sleep after sleeping “not much” Tuesday night.
“It was exciting, I was up all night, kind of jittery and stuff like that,” Odam said before explaining that 8 a.m. Wednesday was the earliest paperwork could be signed and returned under NCAA regulations. “I did it as fast as I could. I sat down and did it.”
Odam said the Jacksonville State coaching staff, led by head coach Ray Harper, and the success the Gamecocks have had with Harper at the helm drew him to Jacksonville State.
“The level that Coach Harper’s got them playing at right now is something that doesn’t happen often around here,” Odam said.
Odam had announced his intention to sign with the Gamecocks several weeks ago. On Thursday, he said he had no second thoughts after making that decision public.
“Not a one, not one,” Odam said. “The day I committed I kind of knew right then and there it was for me. I think that’s why I made the decision kind of early, because I knew it. I never really doubted it.”
Odam is a two-time first-team all-state selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He’s held Piedmont’s career scoring record since sometime in his sophomore season. Right now, that total is 2,457 points. Every point he scores as a senior will add to that school record. Odam’s smoothness on the basketball court makes it appear his accomplishments have come easily. They haven’t.
JoJo Odam, Alex’s coach and father, described his son’s work ethic as “unbelievable.”
“There’s lots of days he would get up at 4:30 a.m., be in Guntersville by 5:30 on a school day and get back to school. He’d go up and work with his trainer in Guntersville,” the elder Odam said. “He’s worked so hard for it. I couldn’t be more excited for him. People don’t realize the work he’s put in. Seeing it firsthand, it just makes it more special for him. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Alex scored 608 points as a junior. If he can duplicate that number as a senior he will finish with more than 3,000 points in his career.
“I don’t really think about the individual records until they happen,” Odam said of reaching the 3,000-point plateau. “I think it’s definitely within reach this year. If it comes, it comes.”
The goal this year is a trip to Birmingham for the Bulldogs and a Class 3A state championship.
“I feel like I’ve accomplished just about everything I want to individually except for getting to Birmingham and getting a state title. That’s really the only goal this year,” Odam said.