Recruiting: Odam joins Ray Harper's Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Piedmont's Alex Odam signs with Jacksonville State.

 Mark Edwards, The Anniston Star

PIEDMONT — It’s been a while since Piedmont had a son play basketball at Jacksonville State. Like 1970-71, Danny Bryan’s senior season with the Gamecocks, when JSU was an NCAA Division II program.

Been even longer since a Bulldog played Division I basketball. That would be 1953-54 when Bob Miller captained the Auburn Tigers and averaged a double-double in scoring and rebounding for the Plainsmen.

For the first time since the 1950s, Piedmont has a Division I men's basketball signee. Alex Odam signed with JSU on Wednesday, and family and friends celebrated Thursday. Piedmont's last D-I hoops signee was Bob Miller with Auburn in the 1950s.

