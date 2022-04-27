Recruiting: Mass ceremony includes two more victories for Oxford girls' hoops

OXFORD — Kaleah Taylor and Laurn Ellard helped Oxford girls’ basketball make history, and they’ll continue playing basketball in college, not far apart.
Taylor signed with Shelton State and Ellard with Birmingham Southern Wednesday then participated in a mass ceremony to mark the signing of six Oxford athletes in the school’s gymnasium.
They joined softball's Cohlee Boone (Bethel College), volleyball's Ashley Paulson (Southern Union Community College) and Adrionna Foster (Agnes Scott College) and dancing's Kinley Sparks (UAB).
Basketball/track standout Kyler Wright, still finalizing his decision, postponed his signing celebration.
Oxford athletics director Larry Davidson spoke, followed by head coaches for all participants.
Signings for the two girls’ basketball seniors came nearly two months after the Yellow Jackets finished off the program’s first-ever Final Four run. They beat Chelsea in the Northeast Regional and Pelham in the Class 6A state semifinals before falling to undefeated Hazel Green in the championship game.
Taylor and Ellard were part of teams that produced the program’s first two 20-win seasons since 2005 and first Calhoun County championship since 2006.
“It’s been amazing, a complete 180 from my first two years,” Ellard said. “Our records were completely turned.
“We were, like, 27-5, and my freshman year, we would’ve been 5-27.”
Oxford head girls’ basketball coach Melissa Bennett credited both players for helping to change the team’s culture, as well, though they were different kinds of leaders.
“Leah … is the quiet leader,” Bennett said. “She’s going to come in every day, and she’s going to do exactly what you ask her to do. She wants to be challenged. She wants to be pushed. She’s never going to blow you away with her words.
“Lauren is going to blow you away with her words. Lauren Ellard, as far as natural born leaders, people talk about that. That’s what Lauren is.”
Taylor was a second-team all-state selection. Ellard, slowed by an ankle injury for most of her senior season, was an honorable-mention all-county pick.
Taylor’s options included the possibility of joining with Ellard at Birmingham Southern. She also weighed Berry College.
She said Shelton “felt like home, and it was the best option, too.”
Boone, Foster and Paulson all played for Wendy McKibbin, who coaches softball and volleyball.
McKibbin called Boone, a six-year softball player and all-county selection in softball and volleyball, “an inspiration to our young people” who switched between first base to pitcher to outfield.
Foster, a two-time all-county pick in volleyball, is “a quiet leader” and “a complete team player,” McKibbin said.
Paulson, also an all-county pick in volleyball, is “one heck of a libero defensive specialist,” McKibbin said.
Sparks performed four years with Oxford’s Golden Girls, two years as a section leader.
“I’ve never had to ask her twice to do anything,” said Chrissie Lott, Sparks’ coach. “She always sets the best example, not only in her skills but her leadership abilities and willingness to help others and encourage others without being asked.”