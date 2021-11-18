RECRUITING: Jennings joins the signing party for Alexandria softball

ALEXANDRIA — Make it three signees for current members of Alexandria’s softball team plus a former Valley Cub.
Infielder Addie Jennings signed with Marion Military Institute on Thursday, becoming the third Valley Cub to sign in the past week. Pitcher Rylee Gattis signed with Carson-Newman on Friday, and shortstop Ashley Phillips signed with Jacksonville State on Tuesday.
Former Valley Cub Emmah Rolfe, now playing for Bob Jones High School, signed with Auburn.
Jennings played third base for two years for Alexandria and will move to second base in the spring. Her highlights include a walk-off hit against Tallasee in the state tournament in May at Choccolocco Park.
She batted .326 with a .420 on-base percentage, nine doubles, three home runs and 39 RBIs in the 2021 season.
“She’s a hard-working kid, one of the hardest-working kids we’ve got,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said. “She’s a leader and one of the best teammates I’ve ever coached. She celebrates other people’s accomplishments as much as she does her own.”