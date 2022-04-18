Recruiting: Jacksonville's Wilson all set for Albany State

JACKSONVILLE — Molly Wilson comes in a volleyball hitter’s package at 5-foot-11, but a volleyball setter she is.
“I like to run the floor,” she said.
She ran it well as a four-year starter for Jacksonville High School, and she’ll get the chance to set for Albany State University, an NCAA Division II school based in Albany, Ga. The Golden Eagles senior celebrated her signing with the Golden Rams during a ceremony Monday in the Jacksonville High library.
Her chance to play for a four-year school came thanks to club-ball exposure through the Birmingham-based Alabama Performance, she said.
Wilson is a four-time All-Calhoun County player … first team in 2021 and 2020, second team in 2019 and honorable mention as a freshman, in 2018. She also made the all-county tournament team three times.
She finished the 2021 season with 64 aces, 158 Kills, 69 blocks, 535 assists and 141 digs. She was the team’s most valuable player.
Working with hitters Brenna Stone and Kayla Broom as a junior, Wilson had 46 aces, 96 kills, 53 blocks, 945 assists and 86 digs.
Stone and Broom graduated, and Jacksonville coach David Clark expanded Wilson’s role to include more hitting early in the 2021 season. He wound up putting his “quarterback” back under center.
“We figured out real quick it was just best that she stayed setting for us,” Clark said. “She’s done a tremendous job. She’s set almost every ball for us over the last four years.”
Wilson’s height in relation to her position as a setter will look more normal on the collegiate level, Clark said. She has everything else a setter needs.
“Setting is like your shortstops and your point guards,” Clark said. “Those types of players are born. They’re not really made, not really good ones.
“The first time we tossed her a ball at tryouts to use her hands, she had beautiful hands. She was meant to be a setter.”
Wilson was a key part of Jacksonville’s Calhoun County championship team in 2020. She hopes to be part of more success at Albany State.
“I feel in love with the campus,” she said. “It’s beautiful, and I loved the atmosphere.
“What really got me was, when I practiced with the team, it just was like normal. It felt like we’d been playing together for years.”