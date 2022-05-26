Recruiting: Jacksonville's Phillips picks Tennessee

JACKSONVILLE — Cade Phillips helped take Jacksonville High School boys’ basketball to the mountaintop. He’ll take himself to Rocky Top.
The question he left open is whether his high school career might included another stop.
The rising senior Golden Eagle center announced Thursday his decision to play college basketball for Tennessee. He made the announcement in a commitment ceremony in Jacksonville’s school library.
The 6-foot-9 Phillips chose Tennessee over a long list of reported offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Samford, Stanford, Tulane, North Carolina-Greensboro and Virginia Tech.
Phillips made his announcement before a room that included statewide media and his parents, former Anniston High and Alabama quarterback John David Phillips and Reagan Phillips, who played basketball for Alabama.
John David Phillips wore a black T-shirt with Tennessee across the chest in orange. Reagan Phillips wore a white sweatshirt with an orange "T."
"Something I've really tried getting across is my parents have always said be true to myself and who God made you to be," Cade Phillips said. "They love me, and they were going to guide me through this whole thing, but they knew that this was going to be my decision, and honestly, I'm glad I took the first official visit to Tennessee.
"If anybody else would've saw what they had there, then they would've been right on it, as well. That place, it was something I felt I was being led to."
Cade Phillips visited Tennessee for the Vols' home game against East Tennessee State on Nov. 14. He also attended the Dec. 22 game with Arizona.
"The culture there is insane," he said. "I was there ... on a Sunday afternoon for a 3 o'clock game, against East Tennessee, and they had 17,000 in the gym. The Christmas Eve eve game against Arizona, they were sold out with no students on campus."
He said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes also made an impression.
"All of this recruiting stuff, you feel like people are always trying to pitch stuff to you and not try to, like, get to know you and want you," Cade Phillips said. "It just felt different and right. ...
"Being there and just talking to them, it just felt right."
Cade Phillips said Alabama recruited him longer than Tennessee and was among his top four choices, but Tennessee got in on him in August of last year and made up ground quickly.
"It was almost every day, talking on the phone and checking in, honestly," he said. "Alabama recruited me, but Tennessee, you could tell it was a little different."
As for mom and dad, well, they wore Tennessee apparel to their son's commitment announcement. That's a start.
"I have grown up listening to 'Rocky Top' in the locker room at Alabama, so that we could get acclimated to it before we played them," John David Phillips said. "It's always been stuck in my head. We had our own version we sang to it.
"At first, I told him when we left the visit there, the first time we went, I said, 'You know what, Cade I'll have to do baby steps. First, I'll have to separate basketball from football. Then I'll have to get used to that orange color that I've always learned to hate."
Just one stipulation.
"I refuse to like Peyton Manning. I'm not going there," he said. "I'm kidding when I say that."
The question left open after Thursday's announcement was weather Cade Phillips will play his senior high school season at Jacksonville. He said he will not play for a different high school but acknowledged that he's considering options, including prep school.
John David Phillips said new college basketball realities brought on by the transfer portal have made his son consider prep school or a basketball-centered option, like IMG Academy is for football.
College coaches like having prospects on film playing against college level competition.
"In basketball, you'll probably see some schools that may be even reluctant in years to come to recruit as many high school guys," John David Phillips said. "They can go find a roster of guys that have played college ball, that have a resume.
"It made the offers he did get even more, they meant more, because the coaches would usually give us this spiel and then offer."
Phillips transferred to Jacksonville from Westbrook Christian before the current school year, joining forces with a large returning group that got the Golden Eagles to the 2021 Calhoun County semifinals and subregional round, before losing to eventual state champion Anniston.
With Phillips bringing the post presence to a well-established group of guards, including all-state pick John Broom, Jacksonville won its first state championship in boys’ basketball. The Golden Eagles beat Escambia County 85-49 on March 4 in Birmingham.
Phillips was Final Four most valuable player, first-team All-Calhoun County. The Alabama Sports Writers Association voted him first-team all-state in Class 4A.
Phillips averaged 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds a game and had more than 100 blocks on the season despite missing nearly a month with a foot injury.
Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow measures Phillips’ contribution went well beyond the statistical measurables. Morrow noticed a difference in how teams attacked Jacksonville when Phillips was not on the court.
“He completely alters the game, especially on the defensive end,” Morrow said. “Yes, he would lead us in rebounds and blocked shots and all of that, and that’s great, but little things that don’t go on the stats.
“You would see guys drive us but see Cade sitting in the middle of the lane and immediately kick it back out. If he’s not there, it’s a layup or at least a shot at the rim.”
Morrow said Phillips also brought a “junkyard dog, mean streak toughness” to Jacksonville’s team. Phillips also won over teammates, to the point where teammates voted him a team captain in his first year with the team.
“It was little things, like taking charges,” Morrow said. “They started doing it more, because they saw him doing it. Here’s a 6-9 guy taking a charge when he could’ve blocked the shot.”
Morrow said Phillips’ choice of Tennessee seemed likely for some time.
“Even when he would go visit other places, he would just mention Tennessee,” Morrow said.
Morrow said Tennessee plans to use Phillips as a European-style, inside-out stretch player. Phillips will have to work more on his outside shot, Morrow said, but Tennessee’s plans for Phillips are similar to how Morrow used Phillips at times last season.
“We did a lot of five out this year, and I took a lot of heat,” Morrow said. “Everybody was like, ‘You’ve got a 6-foot-9 guy, and you’re not even putting him on the block,’ but I knew to prepare him for where he was going and what modern-day basketball is, he had to play on the perimeter some.
“He’s athletic enough to do it. He handles the ball well. … He was always excited because we’d give him the green light to shoot threes if we had a lead, and he would shoot two or three a game.”