Recruiting: Jacksonville's Harris to hit for Southern Union

JACKSONVILLE — Graduation forced Aly Harris to take on a bigger role for Jacksonville's volleyball team in the fall, and she stepped right up into a chance to play in college.
The senior All-Calhoun County middle hitter signed Friday to play for Southern Union State Community College.
"I went to a couple of camps and stuff, and I really liked Southern Union because it's just what I want in college," she said during her signing ceremony Friday in Jacksonville's school library. "When I tried out, they offered me."
Harris finished 2021 with a career-high 383 kills and 150 blocks. She also amassed 246 digs and 30 service aces.
Her previous career-highs were 160 kills and 100 blocks, but she played a bigger role in 2021, after the graduation of 2020 Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year Brenna Stone and Calhoun County tournament MVP Kayla Broom.
"Her and Molly (Wilson) both had to step up, but Aly was a big deal," said long-time Jacksonville coach David Clark, who coached Harris' mother, Stephanie. "To be honest, a lot of times, offensively, we leaned on her really big."
More opportunities helped her get college looks.
"It definitely did, because it was more on me than it being spread out like it was with Brenna, Kayla and me," Harris said. "It was just me and Molly this year."