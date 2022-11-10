Recruiting: Jacksonville's Broom signs with South Alabama

JACKSONVILLE — Jeff Hodge and Junie Lewis formed the legendary “Peanut Butter & Jelly” guard tandem that helped South Alabama beat Alabama in the 1989 NCAA tournament.
Could the next legendary Jaguars’ guard tandem be Broom and (fill in the blank)?
Jacksonville’s John Broom made it official Thursday, signing with South Alabama. Like a signature 3-pointer to net, he put ink to his national letter of intent in the Jacksonville High library.
"It is truly a blessing, to come from this high school, really from kindergarten through senior year, just coming through here and to go play Division I basketball and sign in front of all of my family and friends," Broom said. "I'm happy."
Broom announced his commitment July 28, choosing the Jaguars over reported offers from Alabama State, Clemson, Jacksonville State, Mississippi State, Radford, Samford, Tennessee Tech and Tulane. He said his final five choices were South Alabama, Jacksonville State, Clemson, Tulane and Mississippi State.
"South Alabama was just so consistent," Broom said. "They're calling me every day, Facetiming me every day, just showing love every day," Broom said. "All of the other schools, they were like every two days, and South Alabama was every day.
"I knew I was on the top of their list."
Wednesday began the November signing period, but Broom waited a day so that an aunt and his sister, Kayla, who plays volleyball for Georgia State, could attend the ceremony.
He was a key figure in Jacksonville's run to its first-ever state title in boys' basketball this past season. The 6-foot-6 swingman, set to enter his senior season, averaged 19.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game. He made 51 of 111 3-point shots and added 36 blocks and 48 steals.
Broom earned first-team all-state selection and was a finalist for Class 4A player of the year.
"John is an excellent basketball player," Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said. "We all know that.
"I've been at Jacksonville for 20 years myself, playing here and coaching here, and I can honestly say, without a doubt, he's the best player I've seen walk through these halls."
Jacksonville's season begins Saturday. The Golden Eagles lost center and Tennessee commit Cade Phillips, who transferred to Link Academy, in Branson, Mo., as well as guard Julian Hill and key reserve Quintavius Long but return Broom, twins Cam and Caden Johnson, Devin Barksdale and Jalik Long.
"That's our goal as a team, to win another one," Broom said. "We've been working really hard. I think we're all starting to buy into what Coach Buzanis teaching us and coaching us. ...
"That's our goal, another state championshp, nothing less than that."
